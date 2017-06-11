Whales come to the rescue

Whales jumped around near the northern end of Hook Island.

THE Whales have popped their heads up over Whitsunday waters early.

The True Blue Sailing crew and 22 guests were the first in the region to see the magnificent whales spotted on the northern end of Hook Island yesterday.

The 22 excited True Blue Sailing guests were thrilled to see the first whales in the region. Contributed

True Blue Sailing Whitsunday Bullet skipper Ben Harrison said the whale sighting came shortly after a snorkelling session along Manta Ray Bay.

"The whales dashed out and popped to the surface 3-4 times and it was really good to see after what we have been through with the cyclone," he said.

"It's nice to see the whales aren't scared and they will generate people to the area, it is a very positive outcome after everything we have been through and will inspire crew members and local people to enjoy whales and the Whitsundays."

Mr Harrison said the first whale sightings generally occur towards the end of June and are normally visible until the beginning of September.

"We had a chat to a few people yesterday and we are the first people to see them," he said.

"I have friends from Cruise Whitsunday who haven't seen them, I've been working here for 11 years and this is very early and we should be in for a cracking whale season."

The tourists and guests on board the Whitsunday Bullet were thrilled with the added "bonus" to their trip as they snapped photos and appreciated the moment.

"To see an animal that big, that weights 3-4 times more than our boat is amazing," he said.

"Every time you see them is a special time."

Whales have emerged in the Whitsundays earlier than expected. Contributed

True Blue Sailing operations manager Steve Smallman said this was fantastic news for tourism in the Whitsundays.

"It's great the whales have come at a time where we need them most when the whole region is recovering from Cyclone Debbie," he said.

"I can't believe how early it is that these whales sprung into life, it's like they figured something terrible happened and come to the rescue."