The Queensland Tafe Cannonvale Campus will be getting a new building.
What $1.17m funding means for region’s Tafe campuses

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
16th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
CANNONVALE and Bowen Tafe campuses will receive new buildings as part of a $1.17 million cash splash.

The State Government has funded the upgrades to campuses in Bowen, Cannonvale, Burdekin and Bohle under the second stage of its Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan.

Cannonvale Tafe will receive $250,000 to build a student-industry collaborative learning centre to support tourism and community healthcare training and high-end manufacturing activities.

Bowen Tafe will be allocated $200,000 to establish a student-industry collaborative learning centre for community and healthcare training and high-end manufacturing activities.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said skills and training would play an important role in the state’s economic recovery.

“We know we need more skilled workers for our region’s growing healthcare and manufacturing industries,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“I’m thrilled to also see the new learning centre will foster the skills for our local tourism industry.”

