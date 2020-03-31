What a ban on evictions means for the Whitsundays

A SIX-MONTH ban on evictions could have a major big impact on property owners in the region, according to the principal of Ray White Whitsunday Mark Beale, who suggested there could be a better way to ensure both renters and owners were protected.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a six-month moratorium for residential and commercial tenants during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

In his address, Mr Morrison expressed hope that the move would ease the financial pressure on residents.

“States and territories will be moving to put a moratorium on evictions of persons as a result of financial distress if they are unable to meet their commitments,” he said.

The finer details are yet to be announced by the State Government, and while Principal of Ray White Whitsunday Mark Beale said it provided much-needed help to those who were struggling, he was concerned about what it might mean for property owners.

“I can see a lot of problems with (the moratorium) with property owners not being able to pay body corporate and insurance,” he said.

“Logistically, I don’t know how the government is going to do it.”

Mr Beale said owners of apartments and units could be negatively affected by the change because they may find themselves having more outgoing costs than incoming cash.

This is due to the additional costs of upkeep for a property including maintenance and body corporate fees.

The flow-on effect could then impact the national housing market, according to Mr Beale.

“There will be fairly big repercussions if there’s not some help for them,” he said.

“It means people will be forced to sell and being forced to sell when the market is already soft could cause a lot of damage from the local markets or Australia-wide markets.”

He also raised concerns about people who might take advantage of the moratorium to avoid paying rent even if they are not affected by coronavirus, but said this would likely be a “small percentage”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison updates the nation on the latest coronavirus measures, from Canberra on Sunday.

To lessen the impact on owners and ensure transparency, Mr Beale suggested using a centralised assistance system, an idea that Ray White Group managing director Dan White also supported.

In Australia, tenants can apply for rent assistance depending on their circumstances through a system called Centrepay.

Mr White said the Federal Government could use the system to offer rent assistance to tenants while ensuring landlords were also protected.

“It is our view that if rent relief is paid by a government to a landlord directly then the managing agent (and) the tenant will potentially not have visibility over this,” he said.

“This could leave tenants in a vulnerable position, as landlords may receive benefits but not disclose this to management agents and tenants.

“Likewise, if rent relief were to be paid to tenants then the payment of rent becomes the responsibility of the tenant. The same dilemma applies.

“The landlord and the managing agent do not have visibility over whether rent relief is being received and therefore administered currently.

“It is only the managing agent that is bound by licensing laws and the Property Stock and Business Agents Act that must abide by a duty of care to both parties.”

However, until the exact terms of the moratorium are announced, Mr Beale said Ray White Whitsunday were trying to help both tenants and owners as much as possible.

“We’re worried for both, we have great tenants and great property owners and we try to look after them as best we can,” he said.

“A lot of people are losing their job and are worried about not being able to pay rent and want to break their lease straight away.

“We’ve suggested to a lot of people to sit tight for a week or so until the government announces what they’re planning.”