Australia's Nathan Lyon appeals with all his heart. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Cricket

What Ashes umpire should have done

26th Aug 2019 11:43 AM

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan has said what all of Australia was thinking by slamming Joel Wilson's not out LBW decision in the critical moment of the Third Test.

Vaughan said Wilson should have given Ben Stokes out when Nathan Lyon struck him on the pad with England still needing one run to tie the match and two to win - and not just because he was out.

The former Test opener argued Wilson should have been aware Australia was out of reviews and relied upon Stokes correcting his call if he was wrong.

"Wilson had to use his common sense at that moment and give Stokes out to Lyon," Vaughan wrote for The Telegraph. "England had one review left. They could have checked his decision and nobody would have had a grumble."

There have been loud calls for Wilson to be sent to the Test umpiring scrap heap after his latest calamitous call in a series that's been peppered with howlers.

"That was appalling umpiring," The Australian's chief cricket writer Peter Lalor told SEN. "Joel Wilson has had a nightmare. An absolute nightmare."

The reaction on social media was savage. Everyone from church leaders to entertainers were out for Wilson's blood.

Australian captain Tim Paine, however, refused to criticise Wilson's original not out decision, even if he disagreed with the West Indian umpire's verdict.

"I saw it live. I thought it was out. I don't need to see it again," Paine said.

"I have no issue with it, I don't think I've got a referral correct the whole series so I can't sit here and bag the umpires.

"To sit down and single out an umpire is unnecessary, he is no different to everyone else, he is allowed to make mistakes."

 

