What Bindi is really like when the cameras stop rolling

SINCE Bindi Irwin was born her name has been up in lights.

Between feeding crocodiles and playing with kangaroos, her schedule was dotted with media appointments.

All too eager journalists, like me, were fascinated with finding out what life was like growing up at a zoo and what pressures came with being the legacy of a famous wild life conservationist.

It resulted in a perfectly primed little Bindi delivering highly articulate speeches with an emotional intelligence that seemed beyond her years.

And I think this was construed as insincere, with the Irwin's copping flack over the years for being over expressive.

Again, from the media coverage around Bindi's 21st birthday, the audience will view only the quotes that flowed during a prepared interview.

What they won't see is the uncut bits that all of us reporters saw and heard.

Before the camera's are rolling and while they wait for the next reporter to offer a question, the Irwin's are all endearingly dorky.

At one point during yesterday's interview Bindi fumbled over her words before begging us to ask her the next question, and later had quirky banter with Robert about what her gift may be.

"It's a chicken," Robert exclaimed.

"Well that's practical, I could get some eggs... and chicken friendship," Bindi replied.

The Irwins are more like the rest of us than they may sometimes appear and Bindi has done a cracker job in her 21 years filling her father's boots with her conservation efforts.