Slade Point Rugby Union are confident they will be a force in the 2020 season if they can recruit a few more players.
What could be Slade Points’ downfall mid-season

Aidan Cureton
9th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
SLADE POINT were strong for Round 1 of the Mackay rugby union A-Grade competition – but old problems could haunt them.

The Sladies retained most of their 2019 roster and brought in new leadership with co-coaches Shaun Tucker and Wade Barrow.

Tucker said while his team boasts potentially the strongest forward pack in the competition, a lack of bodies could hurt them in the late season.

“I was not around last year but that’s what I heard happened,” he said.

“After some mid-season injuries we ran out of players.

The Slade Point coach said he had 18 consistent players at training in the pre-season, which gives him a limited bench to work with.

“I like our forward pack … but we’re just that bit short on numbers and need some more constant backs,” he said.

Tucker said Slade Point would be a force in the early rounds and would hopefully bring in some fresh legs through the year to avoid burnout.

Tucker is a life member with the club and a former captain of the Mackay representative side and player in the North Queensland squad. He stepped up to lead his club of 20 years in their 45th year in the competition.

Slade Point defeated Bowen Mudcrabs 64-17 on Saturday.

Tucker said Bowen showed potential to strengthen in the coming weeks when some of the regulars returned to the pitch after cricket season.

“They’ll be pretty impressive this year … I’ve heard they have a few boys still playing cricket so in the next four weeks they’ll be pretty strong,” he said.

