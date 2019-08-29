What do Harry Potter and Willy Wonka have in common?

ST CATHERINE'S College was awash with characters on Friday, as the school held its annual Book Week parade.

From fairies to superheroes and Harry Potter, the school was home to all sorts of characters for the day.

With a theme of Reading is my Secret Power, there was plenty of work put into finding or making costumes. Wally from Where's Wally had plenty of admirers as several students dressed as the popular character, while Avengers and Marvel characters joined with pixies and princesses.

Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in The Hat were also among the characters to grace the halls for the day.

It was not only the students who got on board with dressing up, with teachers also going all out.

Principal Mel Scherwitzel dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, while the Year 5 and 6 teachers were characters from The Wizard of Oz and the Year 3-4 teachers dressed as One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.

Even the administration staff dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, while the librarians came as The Rainbow Fish and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The school's secondary resource centre librarian Sheridan Faletti said Book Week was a good way to highlight the importance of reading not just traditional books, but audiobooks, ebooks, and other publications.

"The importance of Book Week is to promote reading and have students think about what books and book characters they like so they might read different genres with characters that are similar.

"Reading helps enhance students' vocabulary which then helps them across all subjects if they are well-read," she said.

The school also held other activities during the week for Book Week, including one where primary school students had to make their own book or graphic novel.

Year 2S was named the best in the Prep to Year 2 competition for their book, while individual winners in the Years 3-6 competition were Stella Streeter; Lucas Purdie; Isabelle Jamieson and Carys Ferguson (joint entry); Noah Farrow, Lukas Trevaskis and Mia Clark (joint entry); Lola Hornstra, Erikah Grossi, and Shiloh Brett.