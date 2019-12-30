What essential items must be in your cyclone kit

SUMMER is cyclone season and while no one wants to live their lives around the possibility of a cyclone hitting, it is by far the best thing to prepare ahead of time.

The Whitsunday SES has advised that now is the time to get an emergency kit together, clear out your garden and check your roof, as preventive measures.

Local controller with the Whitsunday SES Mark Connors said roofs could be a big problem when extreme weather events occur.

“Now is the time to tie down all the loose stuff on your property – get rid of flying missiles because that’s what causes injuries to people – clean out your gutters and check your roofs,” he said.

“We get called out the most for roofs because people don’t realise that they have an issue.

“But with that amount of wind and rain they start to look, and it’s really a maintenance issue that could have been fixed ahead of time, and we don’t want to take up time on maintenance issues when we could be helping people.”

Mr Connors said a lot of people held off calling if they had an issue after a weather event, because they think everyone else is worse-off than them, but this did not help with planning.

“We plan on what we think we are going to get but then, up to two weeks after the event, people call us, and we are just starting to wind down, so it’s really important that people call us and then we can plan, even if it’s not urgent.

“And if you do fix the problem, call up and tell us that it’s fixed, so we don’t waste valuable time.

“Also, give your generator a run now, to make sure it’s still OK, and think about filling up with fuel and stocking up with some cash if a weather event is looming because if the power goes out, you won’t be able to fill up with fuel and the ATMs will be down.”

What to pack in your emergency kit: