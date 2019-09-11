What to expect at the Whitsundays newest racing event

FAST AND FURIOUS: Burdekin racer Talbot Cox is the favourite to take out the overall win at the Don River Dash in Bowen.

THIS weekend is gearing up to be a revheads dream as over 100 competitors descend on Bowen for their chance to race the inaugural Don River Dash.

The Don River Dash is a 300km off-road race set to take place from Bowen on September 13 to 15.

A combination of off-road cars and motorbikes, racers will leave from the Bowen Showground before making their way to the Don River to take part in a three lightning fast laps along its sandy banks.

Chris Land, one of the event organisers, said that the weekend is shaping up to be a brilliant chance to watch some great motorsport action.

"The weather is good, the track is good. We ran the course recently and it's great," he said.

"There's such a wide variety of different classes and vehicles coming that there's a little bit of everything for people to see as far as off-road vehicles are concerned."

With over ten classes in the off-road car category and five classes in the motorbikes, all ranging in engine size, vehicle size and drivetrain capabilities, there's no shortage of variety.

Toby Price finished first in prologue in the 2019 Tatts Finke Desert Race. Pic: MATT HENDERSON

However, Mr Land said some people might be surprised by some of the vehicles coming along.

"People might think it's just buggies, but they'll be happily surprised to see a lot of different vehicles racing," he said.

"We have the big off-road trucks with V8's, little buggies with engines smaller than a family hatchback, and larger performance prolites so there's a lot to see."

The best time to see the vehicles up close and at their cleanest will be at the scrutineering event on Friday night at the Bowen Showgrounds.

From 5pm onwards the public is invited to see the race cars and talk to the racers about the upcoming weekend action.

Food and a licenced bar will be available at the event.

Tanya Gaudry, an organiser of the event said with no vehicle left unmodified, there will be a lot to see.

"Kids love them, adults love them, it's just great to get up close with the vehicles," she said.

"Have a chat with a racer about their vehicle, grab a photo and enjoy a drink. It will be a really fun atmosphere."

Burdekin Offroaders Inc. President Michael Marson during the 2019 Burdekin 300. Cars like this will be racing all weekend along with purpose built motorbikes. Mikayla Mayoh

Racing kicks off on the Saturday and Sunday with the off-road cars from 8am, with motorbikes to follow in the afternoon from 12.30pm.

Spectators will be able to watch competitors leave from the showgrounds, however, Mr Land said that the best spot will be a spectator area sat up near Russels Crossing on the northern bank of the Don River.

"The Bowen Seagulls will set up a barbecue and drinks there and you'll have a great view of all the action," he said.

"If you're unsure where to go, just drive a little north of Bowen to Bartec and follow the signs.

"We do want to remind people that the river is off-limits for the duration of the race, so parents need to keep a watchful eye on their children no matter where they are."