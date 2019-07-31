What Global Tourism Hub will be worth to Queensland

It could attract 50,000 and 500,000 extra tourists a year.

NEW economic modelling shows a Global Tourism Hub in Cairns, including a casino and hotels, could create as many as 2300 jobs.

The PricewaterhouseCoopers economic analysis studied similar operations in Singapore, Macau, Melbourne and Perth.

The study, released today, was based on investment between $665 million and $815 million and hotel rooms ranging from a high of 600 rooms to 125, offset by including additional residential apartments (up to 100) and commercial office space (up to 10,000 square metres).

The Wharf Road parklands is set to be developed into a Global Tourism Hub by the Queensland Government, complete with high end restaurants, boutique hotels and a casino. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

It found:

■ Between 150,000 and 300,000 visitors each year would stay longer.in Tropical North Queensland.

■ Be worth between $70 million to $95 million a year.

■ Construction jobs of between 470 and 620 jobs.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the report showed more people woould visit the Far North after the hub was constructed.

"New infrastructure that will attract thousands of extra tourists to Tropical North Queensland is crucial when it comes to growing our tourism industry," she said.

"This report draws on the experiences of Singapore, Macau, Melbourne and Perth in their developments attracting additional visitors and increasing visitor night numbers.

"It gives us a genuine indication of what's on offer as we seek more tourists who staying longer and spending more money in Cairns."

State Development Area declared for Cairns Global Tourism Hub

Member for Cairns Michael Healy said over 30 years the hub would generate between $540 million and $2 billion.

Member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt said the hub "would help us tap into major growth of the rising Asian middle class".

"China will continue to remain a significant driver of growth. Combined with stronger Indian visitor numbers and the mature European and American markets, it's more important than ever before that we deliver new tourism infrastructure in the Far North," he said.

Tbhe hub is earmarked on a 4.4ha site of Ports North land between the exisiting casino and convention centre.

There were three shortlisted bidders but it is understood the final project will be a joint venture between Star Entertainment Group and a Reef Hotel Casino consortium.