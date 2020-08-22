What happens to Brunker’s WRC seat now he’s in state race

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker has joined the race for the Burdekin seat in the upcoming state election. Picture: Jordan Gilliland.

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker has joined the race for the Burdekin seat in the upcoming state election. Picture: Jordan Gilliland.

THERE could be some changes to the Whitsunday Regional Council table after Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker announced he was vying for the state seat of Burdekin at the upcoming election.

Mr Brunker announced he was joining the state election race yesterday but will continue to attend meetings and briefings until the election is called.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesman said a councillor running for state election was then expected to take leave without pay.

If Cr Brunker secures the Burdekin seat, he will resign as a councillor.

Because he ran uncontested in the March election, a by-election for the Division 6 seat would then be called.

If he is unsuccessful in the battle for Burdekin, he will return to his duties as a councillor.

More stories

BACK OUR RSL: Community support needed to keep doors open

Innovative eatery headed for heart of Airlie Beach

Start date pencilled in for construction of six-star hotel

If someone had run against Cr Brunker in the recent election and he landed enough votes for the Burdekin seat, the position of Division 6 councillor would automatically fall to the other candidate.

Incumbent Burdekin MP Dale Last pressed that he would like to see Mr Brunker stand down from his position on Whitsunday Regional Council.

“It is simply not fair to the people of Bowen who elected Mr Brunker to represent them on council that he leaves them in the lurch while he campaigns for the state election,” Mr Last said.

“What we have now is a substantial proportion of the Bowen population who are, effectively, unrepresented around the council boardroom table.”

However, Mr Brunker indicated yesterday that he would maintain his position on the council and return as Division 6 councillor if he was unsuccessful.