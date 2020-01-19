What is next mission for Melbourne Cup winner?

Jockey Craig Williams wins the Melbourne Cup on Danny O'Brien trained Vow and Declare. Picture: Mark Stewart

Jockey Craig Williams wins the Melbourne Cup on Danny O'Brien trained Vow and Declare. Picture: Mark Stewart

Danny O'Brien is keeping his options open over whether Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare could run in the $1.5 million Australian Cup at Flemington on March 7.

O'Brien will include Vow And Declare in Monday's nominations for the 2000m race.

"There's some chance he could run in the Australian Cup. My original plan was to run him first-up in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, but I'm really pleased with him and he could have a start before that," O'Brien said.

"I'll just see how he's going and make a decision down the track."

O'Brien said Vow And Declare had been back in work for a few weeks and he had done his first piece of fast work on 13th Beach.

The $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) is at Randwick on April 11.

O'Brien will then campaign him in Queensland as he did last year.

O'Brien said the VRC Oaks winner Miami Bound would have a jump-out at Flemington next Friday.

She is likely to resume racing in the Group 2 Angus Armanasco Stakes (1400m, 3yo fillies) at Caulfield on February 22.

She would then head to Sydney where her main aim would be the ATC Oaks (2400m) also on April 20.