What led to man’s two-storey fall from Cannonvale balcony

Whitsunday police say a man who fell two storeys from his balcony in a quiet Cannonvale cul-de-sac was attempting to gain access to his apartment. Picture: Elyse Wurm

POLICE investigations have revealed a man who fell two storeys from his Cannonvale apartment was trying to gain entry into his unit.

The 30-year-old man was flown to Townsville Hospital with significant head, chest and abdominal injuries after he fell from his balcony on Deloraine Cl about 8.35pm on October 11.

Whitsunday Acting Sergeant Aaron Fitzpatrick said police investigations revealed the fall was through “misadventure”.

Sgt Fitzpatrick said the man was trying to gain entry to his unit via the balcony when he fell.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the man has been discharged from hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 30-year-old man was found by his neighbours.