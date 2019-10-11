What liquidator has to say about wedding business's future

Western Australian bride Jordan, with her new husband Jesse Beattie at their wedding at Earlando Whitsundays.

Western Australian bride Jordan, with her new husband Jesse Beattie at their wedding at Earlando Whitsundays. Contributed

IT'S BEEN all hands on deck since the shock closure of award-winning wedding planning business, The Wedding Planners Whitsundays.

It was confirmed on Saturday that The Wedding Planners Whitsundays, believed to have been in operation since 2014, was in liquidation.

It is unknown how many employees will be affected.

Key industry leaders met with Offermans on Tuesday, who are handling the liquidation of the company.

Liquidator Dennis Offermans said there had been "some interest” from external parties about buying parts of, or the whole business.

He wouldn't go into details, but confirmed it was a possibility and said Offermans had been liaising with several people.

Mr Offermans said the whole liquidation was "unfortunate” and that the registered business owner, Jessica Lawrence, was incredibly sad and regretful regarding the decision to liquidate the company.

The shock closure had the potential to derail numerous future weddings, however I Do Whitsunday Weddings celebrant Annie Lloyd-Lewis said the industry wasn't going to let that happen.

Ms Lloyd-Lewis said the excitement in the air was contagious on Wednesday afternoon, as the first wedding to be affected ran seamlessly into the evening without any hiccups.

"Every supplier is working together, we're pulling out all the stops and it's important suppliers in our industry know we're in this together,” she said.

West Australian couple Jesse Beattie and Jordan Babolka said "I do” on Wednesday surrounded by their closest friends and family at the stunning Earlando.

The newlyweds were the first couple to be affected by the closure of The Wedding Planners Whitsundays.

The love-birds had always dreamed of a destination wedding in Hawaii - but that changed after they fell in love with the Whitsundays after a holiday to the region.