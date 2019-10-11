Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Western Australian bride Jordan, with her new husband Jesse Beattie at their wedding at Earlando Whitsundays.
Western Australian bride Jordan, with her new husband Jesse Beattie at their wedding at Earlando Whitsundays. Contributed
Business

What liquidator has to say about wedding business's future

Georgia Simpson
by
11th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S BEEN all hands on deck since the shock closure of award-winning wedding planning business, The Wedding Planners Whitsundays.

It was confirmed on Saturday that The Wedding Planners Whitsundays, believed to have been in operation since 2014, was in liquidation.

It is unknown how many employees will be affected.

Key industry leaders met with Offermans on Tuesday, who are handling the liquidation of the company.

Liquidator Dennis Offermans said there had been "some interest” from external parties about buying parts of, or the whole business.

He wouldn't go into details, but confirmed it was a possibility and said Offermans had been liaising with several people.

Mr Offermans said the whole liquidation was "unfortunate” and that the registered business owner, Jessica Lawrence, was incredibly sad and regretful regarding the decision to liquidate the company.

The shock closure had the potential to derail numerous future weddings, however I Do Whitsunday Weddings celebrant Annie Lloyd-Lewis said the industry wasn't going to let that happen.

Ms Lloyd-Lewis said the excitement in the air was contagious on Wednesday afternoon, as the first wedding to be affected ran seamlessly into the evening without any hiccups.

"Every supplier is working together, we're pulling out all the stops and it's important suppliers in our industry know we're in this together,” she said.

West Australian couple Jesse Beattie and Jordan Babolka said "I do” on Wednesday surrounded by their closest friends and family at the stunning Earlando.

The newlyweds were the first couple to be affected by the closure of The Wedding Planners Whitsundays.

The love-birds had always dreamed of a destination wedding in Hawaii - but that changed after they fell in love with the Whitsundays after a holiday to the region.

dennis offermans failed business i do whitsunday weddings liquidators offermans the wedding planners whitsundays whitsunday business
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Should Entertainment Centre be given $5000 send-off?

    premium_icon Should Entertainment Centre be given $5000 send-off?

    Council News A farewell has been planned for this iconic building but the price tag made one of the councillor's eyes water.

    Young stars out-muscle competitors at national comp

    premium_icon Young stars out-muscle competitors at national comp

    Sport Youth weightlifters celebrate Australian records and personal bests

    Inspiring Whitsunday teacher honoured

    premium_icon Inspiring Whitsunday teacher honoured

    Education Teacher driven to help her students succeed.

    Two police officers fired shots at man: Superintendent

    premium_icon Two police officers fired shots at man: Superintendent

    News Bowen man undergoes surgery after police station shooting.