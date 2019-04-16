What makes you the right candidate for Dawson?

Brendan Bunyan has join the ranks of the Katter's Australian Party as their candidate for the seat of Dawson at the next federal election.

Brendan Bunyan has join the ranks of the Katter's Australian Party as their candidate for the seat of Dawson at the next federal election. Contributed

Brendan Bunyan, Katter's Australian Party: I have fundamental life skills that I will bring to Parliament that will give us the new approach we need in our communities. I understand and am driven to ensure our regional businesses are given the attention they have so long been demanding and not getting.

There are complex problems and we need new practical people to solve them, not outside influences that do not have the knowledge to fix anything.

I live by 'the more you put in, the more you get out'. We cannot treat the people of Dawson like a job, it must be a passion driven by a desire for growth and a future.

With me, it is a new drive and willingness to be there for Dawson full-time.

Dawson MP George Christensen. Emma Murray

George Christensen, Liberal National Party: I've got the runs on the board. I've stood up for the north, I've fought for local jobs and delivered for Dawson. The near $1 billion of federal funding for local road projects such as the Mackay Ring Road, the Northern Access Upgrade and the Walkerston Bypass is testament to that. I will never sacrifice local jobs for cheap green votes or southern minority interest groups. My track record is one of standing up for our region's needs against both Labor and Liberal National governments. It's widely acknowledged that my immovable stance was instrumental in securing a royal commission into the banks and a sugar industry code of conduct. It is also why Malcolm Turnbull jettisoned his hefty backpacker tax rate and bad superannuation policy.

Belinda Hassan has been chosen by the Labor party to compete against George Christensen in the next Federal election. Contributed

Belinda Hassan, Labor: As a fifth-generation local, I've seen first hand that our region has been doing it tough. My experience working with some of the most vulnerable people in our community has given me the empathy and compassion, and a strong determination, to make positive changes in people's lives. Our healthcare system isn't coping with the lack of bulk billing services in our community and we're experiencing deep cuts to our hospitals. Working with my team in the small business sector, I know how important it is to have the right skilled workers for the right job. Right now we need a representative who stands up for us in Canberra and delivers for our tourism, agricultural, mining and business sector. I have a proven record of working hard for our community.

I've been a Mackay local for nearly a decade now. I was born in Sydney and made my way through Bundaberg and Gladstone from 1995 on. I started as a hairdresser, built up to owning that business, progressed through to real estate and now work in Business Development.

Debra Lawson, One Nation: I'll have the guts to say what you're thinking and will listen to your issues.

Imogen Lindenberg

Imogen Lindenberg, Greens: I have lived in Mackay my whole life, attended local schools, work for a local business and study at our local university. This is my home and my community, and the people here deserve to thrive, not just survive. I have witnessed what the boom-bust cycle does to our community, not only economically, but the way we live.

Too many businesses in our city heart have had to shut down, too many people have had to move from their homes because they just can't find work and too many young people move to the cities because regional universities often have less opportunities.

MPs are elected to represent their community, not just the richest of the richest, and that is what I intend to do.

Colin Thompson is the Palmer United Party candidate for Dawson. Newscorp

Colin Thompson, United Australia Party: Personally, I have learned that success is built by many. Our Dawson community holds the understanding for a better future, and key to this is communication and being clear in understanding need versus want, to govern priority.

The responsibility of representing our community I hold with utmost reverence and we are not trading with personal credit, but the genuine benefit of all.