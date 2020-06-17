Menu
Dario Sarullo with some pineapples that were for sale at the Greater Whitsunday Farmers Market The pineapples were grown on Zelenka's farm at Alligator Creek and Koumala. Picture: Tony Martin
What markets are back on across the Mackay region

17th Jun 2020
THE Seaforth Markets are back on this Sunday while other market organisers are waiting until COVID-19 restrictions ease further.

Hibiscus Coast Progress and Sports Association president Lyn Prince said the Seaforth Markets would run from 9am to 11am on Sundays along Palm Ave.

The Seaforth Markets are back on and running every Sunday from 9am to 11am. Picture: Hibiscus Coast Progress & Sports Association
She said they were waiting on further health advice before restarting the Seaforth megamarkets.

Other markets also waiting on advice include at Marian, Sarina, Eungella and the night markets at Paxton’s Warehouse.

Meanwhile, the markets at the showground continue to run from 6.30am to 10am each Saturday as well as the Greater Whitsunday’s Farmers Market at the Bluewater Quay each Wednesday from 7am to 11am.

If you know of a community event back up and running, get in touch at news@dailymercury.com.au

