What needs to happen for your team to make RLM finals

Rugby League: Much can change before the A-Grade rugby league finals, and teams ranked fourth to sixth are all under threat of having their seasons cut short.

Round 14 will be riddled with 'what-ifs' as teams rely on the performance of others to determine if they will play finals footy.

Magpies and Brothers sit on 14 points before the weekend's results, in fourth and fifth respectively.

Behind them is the Sarina Crocodiles who are one place short of a finals qualifying spot, on 12 points.

While the Crocs are the lowest-ranked, side they have the most potential to shake-up the competition.

In the Rugby League Mackay competitions the broad point differential is not the decider for tied teams.

Instead teams are assessed only on their performances against those they are tied with.

Since Sarina, Magpies and Brothers could all have 14 points after this round, how well they played against each other over the course of the season will decide who goes on to play finals.

Round 14 pits Magpies against competition leaders Whitsunday Brahmans on Saturday.

A Magpies win will confirm their place in September action, irrespective of results the following day.

Magpies coach Steve Jackson hoped fate would remain in their control.

"Any of these sides can drop out the back door,” he said.

Magpies were the first team to defeat the Brahmans, but Jackson said his side had fallen from grace since.

"Halfway through the year we we are top of the table, but we dropped a couple of vital games and now we're in the hot seat,” he said.

Still Jackson was confident his side could make it a winning season double against Proserpine.

"It's a tough ask, but we're still in control of our destiny,” he said.

If Magpies fall and Sarina win against Brothers on Sunday, Jackson's men will have their finals chances ended.

The only chance for Brothers to be removed is if both Magpies and Sarina win.

At the pointy end of the ladder, Souths still have a chance at claiming the minor premiership.

The Sharks boast a cumulative 32-24 differential over the Brahmans, giving them the edge.

Coach Wayne Barnett said his men would do everything in their power to top Wests Tigers on Sunday.

"If Magpies get the win (over Brahmans) we could get a peek at the minor premiership,” he said.