What our politicians want to deliver in first 100 days

WITH the first sitting week of Queensland Parliament done and dusted, the region’s state MPs are getting ready to roll up their sleeves and deliver for their respective communities.

For some, like new Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm, the coming months will be a test of their ability to hit the ground running and fight for a region left reeling from the pandemic.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert will need to ensure voters don’t regret securing her a third term, while also delivering the Palaszczuk Government’s long list of election promises.

One Nation’s sole Queensland representative, Mirani MP Stephen Andrew, faces a huge task in ensuring his community is not overlooked.

Geographic constraints will be a major challenge for Burdekin MP Dale Last, who is responsible for one of the state’s largest and most diverse electorates.

Here are the key things our politicians want to deliver for their regions in the first 100 days in office:

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert

Mrs Gilbert said her top priority was to ensure the Palaszczuk Government’s election commitments were rolled out across the Mackay, Whitsunday, and Mirani electorates.

“As part of our economic recovery plan, we are focused on growing the economy, creating more secure local jobs, and here in Mackay, continuing to expand our local industries including resources and mining, agriculture and sugar, and manufacturing,” she said.

“I want to ensure our job-building projects are on track and local families are benefiting from employment.

“One of my first priorities will be delivering the $40 million manufacturing hub for Mackay so that we can value-add to our traditional agricultural products, create more export opportunities and create more jobs.”

Mrs Gilbert’s other priorities in the first 100 days:

– Overseeing roll out of $1.5 million to upgrade and expand the Mackay Base Hospital and a further $6 million to the community mental health service in Nelson St

– Overseeing roll out of the new $30 million Sarina hospital

– Progress on Harrup Park Country Club’s Great Barrier Reef Arena (State government contributed $10 million)

– Overseeing $7.5 million upgrade to CQUniversity’s heavy auto centre

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert. Picture: Zizi Averill

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm

Key list of priorities in first 100 days:

– Set up the Whitsunday office so it is fully functional to support the community and electorate

– Establish transparent communication with the electorate and meet with groups, businesses and residents

– Establish a program of community grants to support our not-for-profit community groups and schools

– Work with the tourism industry and in particular charter boat industry to advocate for transparency in the health advice which is currently impeding their capacity and limiting their ability to break even

– Meet with the Officer In Charge in regards to the increased road accidents across the electorate in the lead-up to the holiday season

– Meet with both Whitsunday and Mackay Regional Council, schools, hospitals and key industry bodies to understand their priorities for 2021

– Develop a priority list of infrastructure projects for the electorate and meet with relevant ministers

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Burdekin MP Dale Last

Mr Last said he would put pressure on the government to provide a “rock solid” timetable on when its election commitments would be delivered.

His other priorities in the first 100 days include:

– Work being started on the Peak Downs Highway

“The stretch of the Peak Downs Highway between Moranbah and Clermont is far too narrow, bridges need replacement and overtaking lanes are desperately needed,” Mr Last said.

“Labor committed to upgrading that road and they need to honour that commitment as a matter of urgency.”

– Progress on the rocket launch facility at Abbott Point

– Ensure staffing and infrastructure is in place for promised dialysis services in Clermont

– Writing to the premier and relevant ministers identifying all the projects and services which were identified and committed to during the campaign

– Requesting consideration for funding during the upcoming budget

Burdekin MP Dale Last.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew

Ensuring the State Government includes rural and regional Queensland as part of its plan to build a strong state economy will be Mr Andrew’s focus.

“To do so they must invest heavily in wealth and job creating projects, not introduce higher taxes and charges or waste money on propping up pet climate and ‘innovation’ projects designed purely with meeting arbitrary and unrealistic UN targets Labor has irresponsibly committed the state to,” he said.

“I want to make sure that the government understands there must be an end to all the red tape on small business, farmers and miners.

“We need to push back the tide of regulation, starting with the reef and vegetation laws, that

have become a barrier to so much progress and growth.”

His other priorities in the first 100 days include:

– Lobbying the government for more support and funding to be directed to regional areas

– Making sure every election promise for Mirani is followed through on

– Following up Labor’s pre-election promise to Queensland’s tourism industry for a $74 million injection of cash and a $15 million allocation for one-off funding to regional tourism businesses

– Ensure the Brewers Park upgrade reaches a shovel ready stage by January