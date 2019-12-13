What Platinum award actually means for marina

Andrew Chapman from Marina Industry Association with Coral Sea Marina Resort general manager Kate Purdie and owner and director Paul Darrouzet are pleased to receive the Platinum 5 Gold Anchor accreditation.

CORAL Sea Marina Resort hopes to be a hotspot for high-end tourists after being named one of the best in the world.

The marina was awarded Platinum 5 Gold Anchor accreditation in October, the highest achievable ranking under the Global Gold Anchor Scheme, and officially received the award on Tuesday.

The award indicates outstanding customer service and facilities across a range of criteria including dockside facilities and marina design and construction.

Owner and Director of the Coral Sea Marina Resort Paul Darrouzet said the global recognition that comes with the award, teamed with the recently announced removal of financial barriers on superyachts, would bring new clientele to the region.

“We really hope that the achievement of this will put us at forefront of where superyachts want to come,” he said.

“We want to be the marina and the district of choice for what I think will be new wave of high net worth tourists coming to our area because now they’re allowed.

“They can be based here and do chartering around the Whitsundays and the charter crew can have access to our facilities.”

The marina is the first in Queensland, and one of only four other marinas in Australia, to receive the award.

Mr Darrouzet hopes the marina’s accolades will inject more money into the area by drawing tourists travelling on superyachts from the Pacific region who previously bypassed the Whitsundays due to financial barriers.

The Special Recreational Vessels Bill was passed on December 5 and allows foreign vessels including superyachts to apply for a special recreational licence without having to pay the duties associated with an imported vessel.

Coral Sea Marina Resort was also named the marina of the year in Australia for the fourth year running by the Marine Industries Association.

Mr Darrouzet says the secret to his success is physical infrastructure and excellent customer service.

“This achievement has taken an enormous effort and commitment from the whole team in striving for excellence in all areas of our business,” he said.

“The team consistently deliver the highest level of service to our valued guests.

“The continuous validation under the Gold Anchor scheme will keep us at the top of our game and assist in our ongoing quest to deliver memorable experiences that reflect excellence in quality and value.”