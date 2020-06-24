What police found hidden in drive-by shooting BMW

Police allege stolen cards and bullets were found in a black BMW (not the car pictured) they pulled over at Holland Park in January.

When police pulled over a black BMW linked to a drive-by shooting, they found six unused shotgun rounds hidden in its gear stick, 22 stolen credit cards in the boot and an unrestrained child in the back seat.

Aram Medhat appeared in Holland Park Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning on charges of receiving tainted property and of not having an authority to possess explosives (bullets).

A police prosecutor told the court Medhat and three adult passengers were pulled over at Holland Park on January 14 after police identified their unregistered car as a vehicle allegedly connected to a drive-by drug shooting.

"There was a watch bulletin (on the car) for a drug offence involving firearms,'' she said.

The prosecutor said a search uncovered six unused shotgun rounds in a white plastic bag, hidden underneath the plastic outer shell of the gear stick.

They also allegedly found 22 ANZ credit cards in the boot with what appeared to be PIN numbers written on the cards in pen.

When police called ANZ, the bank said the cards were believed to have been fraudulently obtained.

Police also found an unrestrained child in a booster seat in the back of the car.

The prosecutor said Medhat, who is serving a suspended sentence issued in February for an unrelated matter, did not answer police questions when he was pulled over.

Medhat, who pleaded guilty to both charges, told Magistrate Simon Young he found the cards on the street.

But he then said he could not explain how the cards got in the boot and said "a lot of people used the car''.

"I was shocked by what police said (about the car being used in an alleged drive-by shooting),'' he told Mr Young.

Mr Young said there was no suggestion Medhat was involved in the alleged shooting incident, but asked him to explain how he got the 22 credit cards.

"I don't know what to say your honour,'' Medhat said.

Mr Young replied that he would "have to do a lot better than that''.

"Mr Medhat, I get the distinct impression you're making it all up. Actual jail time is a live possibility here, so I will give you an option to speak to a duty lawyer,'' he said.

"Get your affairs in order, Mr Medhat, because you could go to jail.

"You can't afford to make any more mistakes and you can't afford to be making things up as you go.''

Mr Young adjourned the matter to June 30 for sentence and enlarged Medhat's bail.

Originally published as What police found hidden in drive-by shooting BMW