What potential cyclone means for Whitsundays, Mackay weather

It is set to be a wet week in the Whitsundays with a small amount of rain also forecast for Mackay. Photo: File

It is set to be a wet week in the Whitsundays with a small amount of rain also forecast for Mackay. Photo: File

Rain is expected to hang around the Whitsundays and Mackay region for the next few days as a tropical low hanging off the Queensland coast tracks north.

But Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said there was an outside chance of heavy rainfall later this week.

“There is a tropical low located roughly 130km due east of Innisfail,” Mr Kennedy said.

“It is expected to drift roughly north northwest over the next 24 hours and is likely to develop into a cyclone by Tuesday morning.”

Mr Kennedy said while the system tracked north, Bowen and the wider Whitsunday region would be on the fringe of the weather.

More stories:

Battling homelessness has become a daily struggle in Bowen

NAMED: Whitsunday residents in court for drug possession

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The Whitsundays is expected to receive between 40mm to 80mm of rain on Monday, then 20-40mm of rain each day from Tuesday to Thursday.

Mr Kennedy said there was a chance some areas could experience isolated downpours of 100mm.

“It will generally be lighter around Mackay, about 5mm to 15mm,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said on Thursday and Friday there was a 10 per cent chance of 100mm of rainfall or more throughout the Whitsundays and Mackay.

“The cyclone appears to be slow moving off the coast and then from Thursday is tracking to the southeast pretty quickly,” he said.

“While it is expected to stay well offshore it might move some of the rainfall down the coast towards Mackay.”

Sunny weather is expected to return to the region by the weekend. Photo: File

Mr Kennedy said clear skies were expected to return to the region by the weekend.

A strong marine wind warning is in place for the Mackay coast for Monday and Tuesday.

Latest rainfall figures from in the Whitsundays and Mackay in the 24 hours to 9am Monday: