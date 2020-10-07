What sparked wild fight before alleged murder

STOLEN cannabis plants were allegedly the reason behind a wild fight on a remote property at Mount Garnet which left one man dead and his younger brother fighting for life.

Couple Josephine Bahor, 37, and Christopher Hodkinson, 41, and their friend, James Blakeway, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mark Miller, 36, and attempting to murder his younger brother, Robert Miller, 35, on May 23, 2018.

Mark was found with 10 deep stab wounds to his torso - three of which were deemed the cause of death - along with serious slashing wounds to his face and head, and multiple less serious injuries.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court it was alleged the couple called in Mr Blakeway for "extra muscle", then they armed themselves with knives, a machete, a cane knife and an axe handle in case the siblings showed up.

She said Mr Hodkinson had a cannabis crop, as did Robert Miller, and both had become aware plants were missing on their respective blocks and believed each other was responsible. The brothers, along with Robert's partner, arrived at the house about 9.15pm, with the two groups facing off over a fence before the fight broke out, the court heard.

Ms Farnden told the court Robert Miller became annoyed during the conversation and punched Mr Blakeway before the trio allegedly attacked them with the bladed weapons as the brothers attempted to get back to their car.

Brothers Rob Miller, 33 and Mark Miller, 36 who were allegedly stabbed at Mt Garnet.

The bloody fight was allegedly witnessed by Robert Miller's partner.

Robert Miller suffered four serious stab wounds to his shoulder, buttock, stomach and chest, but survived the alleged attack after being flown to Cairns Hospital.

The court heard a triple-0 call was made at 9.40pm.

Ms Farnden told the court they would argue it did not matter which of the trio dealt the eventually fatal blows as they were conjointly responsible.

"It does not matter to the prosecution case which of the three actively inflicted each wound," she said.

She told the court Ms Bahor handed police a large kitchen knife at the scene, which was covered in blood and later found to be Mark Miller's.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

