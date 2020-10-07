Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bachelorette sisters Becky Miles and Elly Miles are searching for true love. Picture: Richard Dobson
Bachelorette sisters Becky Miles and Elly Miles are searching for true love. Picture: Richard Dobson
TV

What the Bachelorette sisters tell us about love

by Joe Hildebrand
7th Oct 2020 6:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In the world of television, the smartest people in the building are always the make-up ladies. They are followed by the floor staff, camos, audio, staging, wardrobe, producers, directors, switchers, reception, operations, security, the cleaners and then, if necessary, the people you actually see on screen.

And so it is probably no surprise that the greatest joke I have ever heard was told to me by a make-up lady. It goes like this:

Q: Why do women watch adult movies to the end?

A: To see if they get married!

These two exquisite sentences perfectly explain the difference between how men and women view love. And it is clear that no make-up ladies were consulted in the making of The Bachelorette.

Bachelorette sisters Becky Miles and Elly Miles are searching for true love. Picture: Richard Dobson
Bachelorette sisters Becky Miles and Elly Miles are searching for true love. Picture: Richard Dobson

This season, for the first time, there will be not one but two bachelorettes. Sisters Elly and Becky Miles will be searching for true love on the undulating landscapes of various sculpted males in the hope of finding - and I am quoting Elly here without irony - "something real".

Now I have no doubt the sisters' are completely genuine in their search for love but I can assure you there will be a different word on the mind of every man watching the show, let alone every man on it, and that word is "sisters".

I won't extrapolate on this here but for the 50 per cent of the population who may not be aware, just ask any man you know and then measure the shade of red he turns.

Once he starts to resemble a rose ceremony, you'll know what I'm talking about.

You can bet London to a brick that the producers were secretly hoping for a bittersweet love triangle, while the contestants were secretly hoping for another three-sided configuration.

Either way, it is an oddly Freudian premise for a supposedly family show.

There is only one place for that kind of depraved and immoral sexual behaviour and that is Married at First Sight.

Originally published as What the Bachelorette sisters tell us about love

More Stories

dating love joe hildebrand opinion reality tv the bachelorette 2020

Just In

    Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

    Eddie Van Halen dead at 65
    • 7th Oct 2020 6:08 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sarina woman identified as victim of head-on fatal crash

        Premium Content Sarina woman identified as victim of head-on fatal crash

        News Police have confirmed the worst after a head-on crash

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy

        • 7th Oct 2020 5:10 AM
        • 1 UNOBTANIUM
        Delayed dredging leaves residents cut off from mainland

        Premium Content Delayed dredging leaves residents cut off from mainland

        Community During low tide, visitors cannot access offshore waters and it’s driving them to...

        • 7th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        FLIGHT FRENZY: Airport exceeds pre-COVID numbers

        Premium Content FLIGHT FRENZY: Airport exceeds pre-COVID numbers

        Travel Plans are already in the pipeline to boost flights ahead of the border reopening

        • 7th Oct 2020 5:00 AM