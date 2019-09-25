Menu
Four people have been slapped with banning notices, as well as an $800 fine in separate incidents on Airlie Beach's Main St.
What these people did on Main St to cop an $800 fine

Georgia Simpson
25th Sep 2019 6:03 PM
FOUR people have been slapped with banning notices, as well as an $800 fine in separate incidents on Airlie Beach's Main St.

Two Bondi Beach men, 24 and 26 were allegedly behaving in a disorderly and violent manner towards each other on September 18 about 10.45am.

Police issued the pair each with a 10-day banning notice from the Safe Night Precinct, as well as an $800 fine.

On September 21, a Hope Island man, 22, ended up in the Whitsunday watch house.

Police allege the man was behaving in a 'disorderly and violent manner' towards a security guard about 9pm on Airlie Beach's Main St, and was subsequently arrested.

He was issued with an $800 fine, and a 10-day banning notice from the SNP.

The following night, a Cannonvale man, 40 was fined by police after he was allegedly acting in a disorderly manner.

Police allege the man was intoxicated and disorderly when speaking with them about 7.45pm.

The 40-year-old was issued with an $800 fine and a 10-day banning notice from the SNP.

Whitsunday Police acting sergeant Jason Colley said behaving in a disorderly manner included violent or aggressive behaviour without having proper consideration for members of the public.

