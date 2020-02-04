Menu
The Christmas period was a busy time for Whitsunday police.
News

What time crime spikes in the Whitsunday region

Laura Thomas
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
IT MAY come as no surprise that weekends are high time for crime in the Whitsundays, but the three months over Christmas proved to be a particularly busy period and the first month of this year was no exception.

The Whitsunday police region, which stretches from Lethebrook to Cape Gloucester and includes the islands, had a reported 412 offences from November 3 to February 2.

This is up by 100 offences from the quarter spanning from August to October 2019.

Most offences occurred between 9pm and 3am with spikes at midnight in the period from November 3 to February 2.

A total of 41 offences took place on Saturday nights between 10pm and 6am and 38 on Sunday during the same time period.

But it seemed the start of the week was much slower with the least amount of reported crime occurring on Mondays and Tuesdays with the biggest dip from 6am to 2pm on a Monday.

Good order offences topped the list of most reported offences, followed by traffic and related offences and drug offences.

This was consistent with the last six months with a total of 169 good order offences, 131 traffic and related offences and 124 drug offences from August 3, 2019, to February 2, 2020.

Whitsunday Times

