Snake slides into Whitsunday home at midnight

SSSNEAKY: A spotted python hungry has ended up in the toilet of Riordanvale couple Carol and Tony Brooks.

SSSNEAKY: A spotted python hungry has ended up in the toilet of Riordanvale couple Carol and Tony Brooks. Contributed

"YOU'VE got to got to come and have a look at this."

Those are the words that jerked Carol Brooks from thoughts of bed time last night.

Her husband Tony was in the bathroom, standing by the toilet.

Wondering what on earth could produce such excitement, Mrs Brooks went into the bathroom, to discover there was an unwelcome guest, slithering around her toilet.

Mrs Brooks said by the time she got to the bathroom, the snake was half out of the toilet.

She said she felt sorry for the snake, a spotted python, about a metre in length.

"The poor thing, it would have been really cold," she said.

SSSNEAKY: A spotted python hungry has ended up in the toilet of Riordanvale couple Carol and Tony Brooks. contributed

The Brooks live in Riordanvale, and it's not unusual for local wildlife to be spotted at her home.

She believes the snake would have come through the vent pipe located in the roof, to find an easy dinner with the frogs that sometimes call the porcelain throne, home.

The photo Mrs Brooks posted in the popular Facebook group SnakesoftheWhitsundays, was shared more than 20 times, and has received more than 100 comments.

The Facebook group has over 5000 members, and is run by local and licensed snake catchers who can id photos of snakes people post in the group.

Local snake catcher Kylee Harding nee Gray said it was very common for snakes to be found in toilets.

She said people didn't realise how common it was, and that snakes generally go to toilets looking for frogs.

"People don't realise how much a snake catcher appreciates a clean toilet," she said.

SSSNEAKY: A spotted python hungry has ended up in the toilet of Riordanvale couple Carol and Tony Brooks. contributed

Mrs Harding said a lot of people were under the misconception that snakes hibernate during the cooler months, but they're actually 'on the move' at the moment.

"They're quite active around this time of year, as it's mating season. We'll see a lot more activity from male snakes ad they combat one another," she said.

It can be a delicate operation extracting a tightly coiled snaked from an 'S' bend and, if forced can cause injury to the reptile.

"If we put too much pressure on them, we can break their spine, or cause internal damage," she said.

Mrs Harding said snakes had turned up in all sorts of places over the years, including an ambulance, a set of bathroom scales and a child's slipper, after she had spent 'hours' searching the child's room.

If you find a snake in your toilet, the best thing you can do, is to close the lid so it can't escape into the house, and to call a licensed snake catcher.

Never try and pick up a snake yourself, as although it might look like a harmless python or tree snake, there are occasions where it may be something venomous.

Mrs Brooks said although she has the utmost respect for snakes, she prefers them when they're not in her toilet.