What to expect at council’s first livestreamed meeting

INDUCTING new councillors traditionally comes with a level of fanfare, but this time it will be conducted behind closed doors as council continues to adhere to social distancing measures.

The Whitsunday Regional Council will induct three new faces as councillors tomorrow and welcome back four returning members.

A deputy mayor will also be decided upon at tomorrow's meeting.

Due to COVID-19 social-distancing measures, the post-election meeting will be held behind closed doors and shut off to the general public.

In a Whitsunday Regional Council first the meeting will be livestreamed, something mayor Andrew Willcox said was "important" to keep transparency.

He said the initial meeting would be "very small" with an "even smaller" agenda, as council gets the new faces up to speed on local government.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

"There's not much we can do until we get the new councillors sworn in, they understand how local government works and they know what their rights and responsibilities are," he said.

"Once that happens, then the next few days we'll start looking at budgets and explain to them where the council is on COVID-19.

"We'll go from there and figure out what we can do for the community and what we'll be lobbying for from the state and federal government."

Cr Willcox called for "patience" during live-streaming and said it was something council may consider implementing in the future.

However, he said now was not the time to spend money on technology that may not get used all the time.

"Now is the time to be tightening the belt, so I don't want to spend lots of money on whiz-bang technology that might not get used," Cr Willcox said.

"When the Proserpine administration building is constructed - because it's built from the ground up it's set up for live streaming - then we might look at upgrading Bowen with the necessary equipment.

"Video is easy, but the sound is the difficult part so I ask for patience from the community if you watch the live-stream as we iron out some of the kinks."

The meeting will commence from 10am and the live-stream video can be found here.

The first official post-induction council meeting will take place next Wednesday, April 29, and will also be live streamed.