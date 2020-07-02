Menu
Rugby League Mackay and District will return to play on August 1.
Rugby League

WHAT WE KNOW: Everything on Mackay’s rugby league season

callum dick
2nd Jul 2020 3:30 PM
COMPETITION ALL CLEAR

SENIOR COMPETITIONS

JUNIOR COMPETITIONS

  • All fixtures will run at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.
  • With the crowd limit restrictions lifted from July 3, RLMD can now run all age groups on the same weekend. Previously, considerations were made to stagger matches through the week and/or play on alternating weekends to accommodate.
  • Fixtures will be released in coming weeks.
Mackay rugby league v Townsville rugby league. Cartoon: Harry Bruce
Mackay rugby league v Townsville rugby league. Cartoon: Harry Bruce

CUTTERS ALLOCATIONS

PLAYERS FROM NON-PARTICIPATING TEAMS

  • Players from Moranbah, Sarina, Whitsunday and Souths are free to be loaned out to the participating Mackay clubs, according to RLMD chairman Adam Wright.
adam wright mackay cutters mackay junior rugby league mackay rugby league rlmd 2020 townsville rugby league
Mackay Daily Mercury

        READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

        150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

        What's stopping Mackay gyms from 24/7 access

        Mine death laws now in force as a 'safety net'

