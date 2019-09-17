What went down at the Whitsundays newest race event

AIR TIME: King of the River, Billy Geddes, took out the overall win at the 2019 Don River Dash.

AIR TIME: King of the River, Billy Geddes, took out the overall win at the 2019 Don River Dash.

REVHEADS were in for a treat last weekend when the Don River Dash came roaring into town.

With over 100 competitors, driving some of the wildest high-performance vehicles in the country, there was always going to be no shortage of action.

However Burdekin Offroaders Inc. President and an organiser of the event, Michael Marson, said that they never expected the event to be as 'good as it turned out to be'.

"I won't lie, we were a little nervous going into the event, it was a nerve-racking three to four days leading up to it," Mr Marson said.

"But the weekend turned out to be amazing and we had almost zero complaints from any of the entrants.

"The track was astounding. We all wanted to get out there and race it again as soon as possible."

Rockhampton resident, Billy Geddes, and his co-driver Jamie Ward took out the overall win in his highly-specced trophy truck and was hailed the 'King of the River'.

His time of 2:44:23 not only secured the outright victory of the off-road component of the event but blitzed the fastest motorbike competitor by over 30 minutes.

Geddes donated the $1000 win to the Burdekin Offroaders Inc. to make the event even bigger next year.

Motorbike rider Seeton Battle claimed the outright motorcycle win in his KTM 250 TPI.

KING OF THE RIVER: Billy Geddes blew away the competition at the inaugural Don River Dash

"Geddes blew the crowd away with his car. It's not often that people get to experience a $500,000 American built trophy truck in Australia," Mr Marson said.

"He's such a humble guy though and we were touched that he turned around and gave the winnings back to us."

Vandalism at the start line on Saturday night wasn't even enough to deter the weekend's enjoyment.

"We had an incident at the start line overnight when everyone was out, but the council had it cleaned up and fixed before we even knew it," Mr Marson said.

"The weekend was a massive learning curve for us but we are very keen to bring it back next year.

"Estimates from the council say that there were about 2000 to 2500 people through different locations along the river and we know that the whole event can only get bigger with another year of growth."

Mr Marson said after the gruelling weekend he had come to appreciate the 'craziness' of the motorbike riders.

"Those guys are mental. We get pretty beat up in the cars so I can't imagine what they go through," he said.

"We had one rider come off and break his leg, so we all want to send him our best wishes on his recovery journey."