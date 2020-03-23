What will be open in Airlie and Proserpine from today

MANY Whitsunday businesses are changing the way they operate today after Prime Minister Scott Morrison last night introduced tough new rules for places where Aussies gather in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus. with many Whitsunday businesses already changing their business model to suit.

From midday noon today, licensed areas of hotels and pubs will be closed, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

The measures also included the closures of entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs.

Food businesses across the region have quickly reacted to the news, with many ready to offer takeaway and delivery services.

We have compiled a list of a number of businesses across the Airlie Beach and Proserpine region and how they will operate going forwards. their current situation.

If you know of any see any missed restaurants, cafes or bars who that should be included email jordan.gilliland@news.com.au.

AIRLIE BEACH

Northerlies Bar and Grill

Northerlies Bar and Grill announced they will be “taking a holiday” with logistical updates to follow soon.

For more information follow them on Facebook.

Breeze Bar

Breeze Bar announced on their Facebook page that due to the new laws put in place the business will be closed until further notice.

Fish D’vine

Fish D’vine will be open from 5pm for? takeaway and delivery, and will be selling their fresh seafood at low prices until it is gone.

Last week Fish D’vine owner Kevin Collins announced the restaurant had launched a food delivery service, aptly named D’livery, to serve people in the region.

Orders can be placed by phoning calling 4948 0088.

Jubilee Tavern

The Jubilee Tavern has announced it will launch a new takeaway menu from today and hopes to have the support of locals over the next couple of months.

The bottle shop is currently not affected and will be open its usual hours.

Fat Frog Beach Cafe

The cafe is currently open with plans to make the most of the takeaway aspect of its menu.

Coffee addicts can text their orders through to 0417 979 960.

Harba Road

Harba Road is currently offering a takeaway and delivery service with on a modified new menu.

Orders can be placed by phoning calling 0423 509 634.

Luv A Coffee

The Cannonvale favourite, Luv A Coffee, will be offering takeaway options, kerbside collection and phone orders.

Orders can be placed by phoning 4948 3023.

Sidewalk Coffee Restaurant and Bar

Airlie Beach’s SideWalk Cafe is still open and is currently working on a new takeaway menu.

Reef Gateway Hotel

The Reef Gateway Hotel is offering a takeaway menu available for lunch and dinner.

To order phone 4946 2600 and select option five.

Cafe One 3

Cafe One 3 announced their physical location will still be open and serving takeaway only.

Their coffee van will also still operate and can be found today at the Island Gateway Holiday Park.

You can place an order by phoning 0419 783 313.

Cool Lala

Asian lovers Lovers of Asian cuisine will be able to get their fix with the restaurant announcing they would be open for lunch and dinner for both takeaway and delivery.

To place an order phone 0484 220 777.

Zambero

The Mexican favourite says customers can order and pay online, as well as waiting in their car.

Pick-up orders can be made through zambero.com or by phoning 4948 3586.

Cold Rock Airlie Beach

Sweet-tooths will be still set to enjoy their fix, with Cold Rock Airlie Beach announcing they are still open for business for takeaway only.

Betterbody Cafe

Betterbody Cafe will remain open, selling takeaway food only.

Subway

Airlie Beach Subway will continue to trade with modified opening hours.

The restaurant will operate as a takeaway only shop and will be open 9am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

PROSERPINE

Hotel Metropole

Hotel Metropole will remain open and offer lunch and dinner for takeaway.

To place an order phone 4945 1167.

Blaze Cafe

The cafe announced on its Facebook page that it would remain open, only offering its pizza menu.

Pizzas can be ordered for delivery or pick up by phoning 4945 4444.

Graze Cafe and Sushi

Business will continue as usual for Graze Cafe, with the cafe only offering takeaway options.

Orders can be made by phoning 4945 3336. A delivery service is also available for businesses in Proserpine for a minimum spend of $20.

22 Buttercup Lane

The Proserpine cafe will remain open with a new menu expected to suit takeaway conditions.

Orders can be placed by phoning 4822 6746 or texting 0458 511 981.

Honey and Spice

The restaurant has said it will be open every day 8am to 8pm for takeaway. They are also offering free delivery.

To order phone 0477 066 990.

Whitsunday Bakery

Whitsunday Bakery will continue to be open from 5am Monday to Saturday.

Orders can be made by phoning 4945 2722.

Proserpine Pies and Pastries

Proserpine Pies and Pastries remains open with takeaway only options.

Subway

Proserpine Subway remains open for takeaway food with orders able to be placed in store, online or by phone.

Prince of Wales Hotel

Prince of Wales will continue to serve takeaway meals for lunch and dinner.

Orders can be placed by phoning 4945 1912.