What you need to know about Saturday's Italian street party

Crowds at the corner of Wood and Victoria St during the Mackay Italian Street Party April 14, 2018. Reuben Wylie

MACKAY is home to an abundant Italian and Maltese population.

With generations of Italian families living in the region, it is important to recognise and share the vibrant Italian culture with the rest of the community.

The Jayco Mackay Italian Street Party is doing exactly that.

Traditional food, drink, music and dance are all celebrated at the street party, promoting the Italian culture and drawing local families into the Mackay city centre.

Event planner Sophie Bonanno said the party was expected to attract about 10,000 visitors on Saturday, potentially more.

"Last year it was actually raining for half the day but we still managed to draw a crowd of 10,000 people, which was amazing,” she said.

"I think this year will be bigger and better, especially with all the support we have received from local businesses.

"This free community event would not be possible without our sponsors.”

More than 20 stalls will offer Italian themed dishes, drinks and activities. Restaurants will also take part offering street food and even a special Italian-themed menu, so make sure to book a table for the night.

Ms Bonanno said some stallholders were travelling from as far as Townsville to take part in the event.

"I think after the success of last year, we have had a lot of interest from businesses wanting to be involved,” she said.

"It's going to be a great day for families and people looking for something fun to do on a Saturday night.”

Two stages will be set up with entertainment serenading the crowd from 3pm - 9pm.

Italian folk dancing, music and cooking demonstrations will keep you entertained and a massive kids' zone with craft activities and games will keep the little ones busy.

Ms Bonanno said there would even be an Italian car display and a light projection show in the evening.

"I think it's going to be a great evening and it will really activate the city heart.”

The Italian Street Party was first held in 2017 after the idea was born from the Mackay and District Italian association.

The Jayco Italian Street Party will start at 3pm this Saturday, along parts of Wood and Victoria Sts.