What you should know about Airlie’s Festival of Music

Prepare to party in paradise at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music. Photo: Andrew Pattinson/Vampp Photography. Picture: Andrew Pattinson

THE Airlie Beach skyline is dominated by a giant big top tent and the main street is reverberating with sound checks, as the seventh annual Airlie Beach Festival of Music prepares to get under way. Already, the atmosphere is electric.

Festival founder Gavin Butlin said this year, they had added to the festival experience.

“This year we’ve moved the ticket office to the Whitsunday Sailing Club,” said Gavin.

“It’s downstairs to the left of the main entrance, which will give patrons the convenience of having everything in one place.

“It’s open to the public from 9am-5pm Thursday, and 9am until late Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

With Whitsunday Regional Council’s foreshore redevelopment complete, festival co-ordinator Ellie Hanlon said accessing the big top tent would be a breeze.

“Festival fans can once again walk down the beach or through the new and improved foreshore area, which is part of what differentiates us from other festivals as Australia’s music capital in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef.”

Festival punters have plenty of transport options over the weekend.

“Anyone with an armband can hop on any Whitsunday Transit bus or the extra shuttle we’re running at the end of the night to get everyone home,” Mr Butlin said.

“The timetable is in the program all ticket holders are given when they pick up their wristbands.”

There will be plenty of food and drink on hand with stalls by the PCYC, Cannonvale State School P&C, Cafe One 3 and Fish D’Vine.

VIPs will have a special revamped area of their own, called The Green Room, that will be catered by Fish D’Vine and also a barbecue.

Guests in the VIP area will be given a reusable cup on a lanyard as part of the festival’s environmental strategy.

“Ultimately, whether people are in the VIP area or not, we’d like everyone to either buy a cup or bottle or bring their own so we can eliminate single-use plastic,” Ms Hanlon said.

“We’ll have water stations in the main arena, and our aluminium cans are going to Eco Barge Clean Seas, as part of containers for change program.”

The festival is part of the ‘Straw No More’ campaign, with a ban on straws in the main tent and a request to the 17 external venues to follow suit. Ticket holders can access festival venues free of charge but for non-ticket holders, a cover charge applies and some venues, such as Fish D’Vine, are exclusive to pass holders only.

Live music kicks off in the additional venues from 10.15am each day, pausing when the main tent opens and resuming in some venues at the end of the night.

Speed painter Bob Gammage will be creating works of art for auction throughout the weekend, with a wood carving by Glenn Wiremu Taiapaalso up for grabs, and pink guitars, signed by headline acts, available via raffle and auction through the Pink Ribbon team.

The Airlie Beach Festival of Music is an 18-plus event, except one under 18s show on Saturday

More information: Tickets are on sale via OzTix, BigTix, Whitsunday Tickets, The MECC, Tourism Whitsundays, and direct from ww.airliebeachfestival ofmusic.com.au.