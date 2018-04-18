What your vet wants you to know

FIGHTING FIT: Proserpine Vet's Jess Flannery and Rachel Stevens with the kittens up for adoption at the practice.

Proserpine Vet treats animals of all sizes and species and their talented team has the know how to keep your best mate happy and healthy.

New vet to the practice Rachel Stevens sat down to talk all things in regards to keeping your pets safe from cushings, homelessness and heartworm.

Ms Stevens said cushings is a fatal condition that occurs when dogs and horses in particular have an increased cortisol in their bodies.

"In dogs symptoms include hair loss, a pot belly, drinking and urinating more frequently.”

"Similar symptoms in horses, but they have increased hair as they don't shed their coats.”

This month the vet is offering free testing for horses and discount cushings tests for dogs during the month of April.

"Cushings can't be cured, but can be easily managed if detected for the rest of their lives.”

Heartworm if left untreated will kill animals and contrary to common belief is contracted from mosquitoes who carry the disease.

"On average we're seeing two heartworm cases per week, treatment is a 270 day plan that costs thousands of dollars.”

"The disease is easily prevented through an annual proheart injection which averages out to be the same cost as monthly worming tablets.”

"Proheart has a three month reach back so if you miss an appointment the next one will kill the lava.”

Stray animals are a big problem in the region and Ms Stevens recommends getting animals desexed for one of two reasons, to prevent the debilitating uterus infection pyometra and the unexpected arrivals of baby animals.

"The number of stray animals in this region far exceeds the amount which we can re-home and doesn't always have a happy ending.”

Currently the vet has kittens looking for new homes that were abandoned on the roadside, "check in with us before you shop for a new furry family member as we constantly have kittens and puppies we help to re-home.”