What's available in Collinsville and Bowen

Inge Hansen | 1st Apr 2017 1:21 PM
Tracey Joynson

Collinsville and Bowen are in the recovery stage of Cyclone Debbie and much like the rest of the region, many local businesses are slowly beginning to open.

Water as well as sewerage is working in Collinsville with Ergon providing generators and powering the treatment plants.

Water is on in Bowen and is coming from Council Bores however there is a limited supply in some areas.

Crews are on the ground making repairs to the network while bores are chlorinated and working to bring the water treatment plant back online.

Residents are reminded to boil water before drinking due to contamination. 　

Power is still out in both Collinsville and Bowen but Whitsunday Regional Council has assured they are working closely with Ergon Energy to re-establish it as soon as possible.

A rapid damage assessment was conducted yesterday but with public safety Ergon's priority, they will first be focusing on fallen power lines, supplying hospitals and medical centres and then shopping centres with power.

Here's a list of what's open in Collinsville:

  • Cornett's IGA
  • Collinsville Service Station
  • Cash is available at IGA with $50 available over the counter and machines being restocked today.
  • Collinsville Transfer Station
  • The Collinsville Pharmacy
  • General practitioners working from Collinsville Hospital

 

Here's a list of what's open in Bowen:

  • Woolworths
  • IGA
  • Puma Rio Don
  • Caltex, Bruce Highway
  • Queen Beach Fiveways
  • Bowen Landfill
  • Bowen Healthcare Pharmacy (working on reduced hours)
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bowen collinsville cyclone debbie flooding

