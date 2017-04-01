What's available in Proserpine

Devastation in Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.

PROSERPINE was one of the hardest hit towns when Cyclone Debbie made landfall on Tuesday afternoon and as the town starts to recover, businesses are slowly starting to open and services are starting to become available.

Water and sewerage networks are now working in Proserpine with Ergon having provided a generator which powers the water treatment plant and Pump stations.

Proserpine remains without power but Whitsunday Regional Council is continuing to work with Ergon Energy to restore as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Ergon conducted a rapid damage assessment and had extra crews travel to the Whitsundays.

Priorities for Ergon will include public safety issues including fallen power lines, supplying hospitals and medical centres and then shopping centres.

Here's a list of what's open in Proserpine: