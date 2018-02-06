What's on the big screen this week

DWAYNE 'The Rock' Johnson reunites with Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber in the new action epic Skyscraper.

A love letter to Die Hard and The Towering Inferno, the film is set in Hong Kong in the fictional 220-storey building The Pearl.

Johnson plays war vet and amputee Will Sawyer, who now works as a security expert assessing tall buildings.

Also out this week is the Aussie sci-fi film Occupation, which was shot on the Gold Coast last year and stars an international cast. Thanks to international interest, the indie film has already been given the green light for a sequel.

Finally, American comedy darling Anna Faris stars in the remake of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's 1987 film Overboard.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Skyscraper (M)

Skyscraper trailer: Action adventure movie starring "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson.

FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and war veteran Will Sawyer now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in Hong Kong he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it.

Why you should see it: If you can suspect believe, then this ludicrous action film will entertain and thrill with its high-flying action. As always, it's hard to dislike Dwayne Johnson. Read the interview with director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Occupation (M)

Occupation trailer: Australian made sci-fi action film.

A small group of town residents must band together after a devastating ground invasion. As they struggle to survive, they realise they must work together for a chance to strike back.

Why you should see it: Director Luke Sparke's love of '80s action movies is clear in this sci-fi flick, which punches well above its budget. Read the interview with star Stephany Jacobsen.

Overboard (PG)

Overboard trailer: This remake of the 1987 film stars Anna Faris.

A spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

Why you should see it: This remake of the 1987 film starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell fails to find the romance in the comedy and squanders Anna Faris's talents.

Continuing

Ant-Man and The Wasp (PG)

Ant Man and the Wasp trailer: Ant-Man sequel is a screwball comedy with state-of-the-art visuals.

As Scott Lang balances being both a super hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Why you should see it: Paul Rudd still has all the charm and sarcasm as Scott Lang/Ant-Man as the first film. Evangeline Lilly is a more than capable sidekick, but it feels like she could have been a bit more complex. Read the review.

Mary Shelley (PG)

Mary Shelley trailer: Elle Fanning stars in a film written by Queensland screenwriter Emma Jensen.

Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin's family is horrified when she elopes with poet Percy Shelley, accompanied by her half-sister Claire. While staying in the home of Lord Byron at Lake Geneva, the guests are challenged to write a ghost story, which leads Mary to conceive her classic novel Frankenstein.

Why you should see it: Elle Fanning puts in a powerful performance as the tradition-bucking author. Queensland screenwriter Emma Jensen has penned a beautiful and intimate script, but the film could do with some faster pacing. Read the interview with Jensen.

Show Dogs (PG)

Show Dogs trailer: Canine hi-jinks for the younger movie goers.

Max, a macho, solitary Rottweiler police dog is ordered to go undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious dog show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening.

Why you should see it: This cliched comedy will entertain the little ones with its canine hijinks but that's about it.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (MA 15+)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado trailer: Josh Brolin stars in this action sequel.

The drug war on the US-Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver re-teams with the mercurial Alejandro.

Why you should see it: This sequel leaves the men to get down and dirty. While it may lack some of the twists of its predecessor, it's bloody and thrilling viewing. Read the review.

Adrift (M)

Adrift trailer: Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley, takes you as close to the eye of a cyclone as you want to get.

A young woman sails into the eye of a hurricane to save the man she loves.

Why you should see it: This film is an awe-inspiring mix of survival drama and romance featuring an impressive performance by Shailene Woodley. Read the review.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monster Vacation (PG)

Hotel Transylvania 3 trailer: Featuring the voice of Adam Sandler this animated tale gets a 3rd outing.

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise and the rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along. But once they leave port, romance arises when Dracula meets the mysterious ship Captain, Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent.

Why you should see it: Expect more of the same family-friendly monster humour as Adam Sandler and the gang reunite for a third outing, this time playing on cruising clichés. Read the interview with Fran Drescher.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (M)

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom trailer: Chris Pratt again stars in one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Why you should see it: There is so much action packed into this sequel to the franchise reboot, Jurassic World, that you'll certainly get your money's worth of sharp teeth and claws, chase scenes and dino-on-dino showdowns. The plot's a bit far-fetched though, so make sure to bring your imagination. Read the review.

Brothers' Nest (MA 15+)

Brothers Nest: Long awaited follow up film from the director of Kenny.

Two brothers arrive at the family home intent on murdering their stepfather Roger. Terry and Jeff's motive is simple: killing their step-dad will render their dying Mother's plan to change her will in his favour redundant.

Why you should see it: Clayton Jacobson directs and stars alongside his brother Shane in this dark comedy about family loyalties and deep-seated sibling rivalries. It's a welcomed reunion of the duo, 12 years after the success of Kenny. Read the review.

Incredibles 2 (PG)

Incredibles 2 trailer: Holly Hunter returns as Elastigirl in Pixar sequel.

Bob Parr (Mr Incredible) is left to care for Jack-Jack while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world.

Why you should see it: It's been 14 long years since The Incredibles made their debut, and won two Oscars, but the wait has been worth it with returning director Brad Bird hitting all the right marks in this sequel. Read the review.