What's on the big screen this week

Jason Statham in a scene from the movie The Meg. Supplied

AN INCREDIBLE true story is at the heart of Spike Lee's new drama BlacKkKlansman.

Denzel Washington's son John David plays a black cop who successfully joins a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and rises through the ranks with the help of a fellow cop (played by Adam Driver).

Even though it is set in the 1970s, the film has a lot to say about the current state of racial tension in the US.

Also out this week is The Meg, a Chinese-funded action film starring Jason Statham as a diver who accidentally awakens a prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

There's also the dystopian teen drama The Darkest Minds, which stars a now grown-up Amandla Stenberg (Rue from The Hunger Games) as a girl whose government brands her a threat because of her special powers.

BlacKkKlansman (MA 15+)

Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter.

Why you should see it: There's a greater and very timely purpose to Spike Lee's new film beyond just an entertaining deep cover detective story. Read the review.

The Darkest Minds (M)

A group of teens with powerful abilities, who have been labelled as a threat by their own government, rebel against the system to take back control of their own futures.

Why you should see it: This dystopian teen drama has an interesting premise but it doesn't exactly reinvent the genre, so you'll be left feeling like you've seen it all before in more famous franchises like The Hunger Games. Read the review.

The Meg

Expert rescue diver Jonas Taylor is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer, against the wishes of his daughter Suyin, to save his crew - and the ocean itself - from a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Why you should see it: Action man Jason Statham takes on a giant, prehistoric shark. Need we say more? This film isn't going to win any Oscars but it is a ridiculous bit of CGI fun. Read about the Megalodon.

Continuing

The Spy Who Dumped Me (MA 15+)

Two best friends embark on an espionage adventure after one of them finds out her ex is a spy.

Why you should see it: This is middle of the range as far as spy comedies go, but the charisma and quirkiness of Kate McKinnon adds to the appeal of this European romp. Read the interview with director Susanna Fogel.

On Chesil Beach (M)

Florence and Edward are a young couple in their early20s on their honeymoon, where they learn about the differences between them.

Why you should see it: Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle both give terrific performances in this intimate and nuanced drama. Read the review.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (M)

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team along with some familiar allies in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Why you should see it: Cruise gives his all in some truly awe-inspiring stunts. Fallout doesn't really deliver anything new to the franchise but it's still thrilling viewing. Read the review.

The Wife (M)

A wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Why you should see it: This study of a corroded marriage is one of Glenn Close's best performances in years.

The Breaker Upperers (M)

Two women cynical in love, set up an agency to break couples up as a way to avoid letting go and moving on with their lives.

Why you should see it: Stars and directors Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek plays fast and loose with female stereotypes in this free and fearless Kiwi jilt trip. Read the review.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG)

Sophie learns about her mother Donna's past while pregnant herself.

Why you should see it: This sentimental sequel is full of cheese, but also all of the songs and moments ABBA fans want. Read the review.