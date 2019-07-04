What's on the big screen this week

Zendaya and Tom Holland in a scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

FAMILIES are spoiled for choice at the cinema as the winter school holidays get under way.

Joining Toy Story 4, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Aladdin this week is the latest solo adventure for Marvel's web-slinger Spider-Man.

Still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker tries to have a break with his school mates in Europe but it's not long before Nick Fury calls on the teen superhero to fight a new threat.

Also out this week is the sappy teen romance After which, amazingly, manages to make the Twilight saga look good.

Then for the adults is the music doco Mystify, which delves into the life of late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence using home videos from the enigmatic singer and insights from the women in his life.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Spider-Man: Far From Home (M)

Peter Parker decides to join his best friends on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury.

Why you should see it: After the large-scale action of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man seems a little lost without Tony Stark. Read the review.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (M)

This documentary feature paints an intimate portrait of Michael Hutchence, lead singer and songwriter of INXS, using Michael's private home movies and those of his lovers, friends, and family.

Why you should see it: A measured, personal, densely woven account of the man behind the myth. Read the review.

After (M)

A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship.

Why you should see it: This thinly-written, cliché-ridden teen romance will have you wishing for the days of the Twilight saga.

Yesterday (M)

A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Why you should see it: Yes this Beatles rom com may be a little cheesy at times but it hits all the right notes thanks to its charming lead actors and a nostalgic soundtrack. Read the review.

Annabelle Comes Home (M)

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artefacts room.

Why you should see it: This film may not be as scary as earlier films in the franchise, but horror fans will still enjoy it. Read the interview with Australian producer James Wan.

Toy Story 4 (G)

Woody and Buzz embark on a quest to find Woody's romantic interest, Bo Peep, and welcome a new toy, Forky, into the fold.

Why you should see it: Woody, Buzz and the gang are still going strong in their fourth film with more important messages for young movie-goers. Read the review.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG)

Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.

Why you should see it: With three separate story lines converging near the end of the film, this sequel feels a little disjointed but it's still a heap of fun. Read the interview with stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Child's Play (MA 15+)

A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Why you should see it: This Chucky reboot hits cinemas 21 years after the original horror film scared a generation off dolls. The modern update is that the doll is connected to the cloud.

Men in Black: International (M)

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Why you should see it: Building on their undeniable chemistry first established in Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson lead the charge in the new chapter of this beloved franchise. Read the review.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (M)

Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

Why you should see it: This Sophie Turner-led film wraps up the current era of The X-Men on a disappointing low after a bumpy run for the mutant saga. Read the review.

Rocketman (M)

A musical fantasy about how a small-town boy and shy piano prodigy became Elton John, one of the most iconic figures in pop music and culture.

Why you should see it: Hollywood seems to be on a bit of a musical biopic roll after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, but with his vocal chops and blessing from Elton John himself, Taron Egerton is a worthy leading man. Read the review.

Aladdin (PG)

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Why you should see it: Despite worries over Will Smith's half-human, half CGI Genie, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive for Disney's latest live-action remake. Read the review.