What's on the big screen this week

Diego Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinches its first Italian major league title in Naples, Italy in a scene from the documentary Diego Maradona. Meazza Sambucetti/AP

IT'S all about sport, and one code in particular, at the cinema with this week's two major new releases.

In the wake of The Lion King and before the release of the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, two soccer stories are taking advantage of the gap in the movie calendar.

First is the period drama The Keeper, which portrays the incredible real-life story of a German POW who overcame public hostility in Britain after WWII to play for Manchester City.

The second is the biographical documentary Diego Maradona, which uses vast amounts of archival footage to depict the titular soccer great's compelling and tumultuous life.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Keeper (M)

This period drama tells the love story between a young English woman and a German POW, who together overcome prejudice, public hostility, and personal tragedy.

Why you should see it: This story of a prisoner-of-war who overcame extreme public hostility to play for Manchester City after World War II feels a little staid but manages a win. Read the review.



Diego Maradona (M)

Constructed from more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centres on the career of celebrated football player Diego Armando Maradona, who played for S.S.C. Napoli in the 1980s.

Why you should see it: The rise and fall of football genius Maradona makes for a compelling on-screen saga. Read the review.

Continuing

The Lion King (PG)



After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

Why you should see it: In trying to not mess with people's precious childhood memories, The Lion King remake falls into its own trap. Read the review.

The White Crow (M)

The story of Russian ballet star Rudolf Nureyev's defection to the West.

Why you should see it: This somewhat drap biopic, directed by actor Ralph Fiennes, soars when Nureyev (played well by newcomer Oleg Ivenko) is dancing.

Apollo 11 (G)

A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Why you should see it: There's a lot of content floating around at the moment for the 50th anniversary of man's first steps on the moon, but this well-crafted documentary should be at the top of your list. Read the review.

Booksmart (MA 15+)

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

Why you should see it: Olivia Wilde makes an impressive directorial debut in this coming of age comedy that turns high school graduation clichés on their head. Read the review.

Stuber (MA 15+)

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Why you should see it: Kumail Nanjiani continues his great comedic run on the big screen, driving this odd-couple comedy both literally and figuratively. Read the review.

Crawl (MA 15+)

A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.

Why you should see it: Early reviews are promising for this alligator thriller produced by Sam Raimi. Read the review.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (M)

Peter Parker decides to join his best friends on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury.

Why you should see it: After the large-scale action of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man seems a little lost without Tony Stark. Read the review.