What's on the big screen this week

Travis Fimmel stars as Major Harry Smith in the movie Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan.

TWO very different Aussie films premiere this week alongside a US comedy drama set in the world of a hit late-night talk show.

Travis Fimmel and Luke Bracey lead an all-star Aussie cast in Danger Close, which tells the true story of heroism of the Battle of Long Tan during the Vietnam War.

Filmed in Southeast Queensland and the South Burnett region, the war drama is directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog, Australia Day).

In contrast, Palm Beach is a lavish family drama set in Sydney's exclusive northern beaches. Directed by Rachel Ward and starring her husband Bryan Brown, the film follows a group of longtime friends as they reunite for a birthday celebration where old secrets come to light.

Finally, this week's other major release is Late Night. Funny woman Mindy Kaling serves as writer and star of the comedy drama, which follows an Indian-American woman's efforts to get her dream job as a comedy writer on a talk show.

But it's not quite what she'd hoped for, with ice-cold host Katherine (Emma Thompson) turning out to be the boss from hell.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (MA 15+)

In August 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation called Long Tan, 108 young and inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives against 2500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers.

Why you should see it: A talented Aussie cast helps to bring this incredible true story of heroism to life on the big screen. Read the interview with Richard Roxburgh and Stephen Peacocke.

Palm Beach (M)

Lifelong friends reunite for a party at Sydney's Palm Beach.

Why you should see it: The drama doesn't quite live up to its stunning location in this unrelatable subtropical version of The Big Chill from husband-and-wife duo Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward. Read the review.

Late Night (M)