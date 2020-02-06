What's on the big screen this week

MARGOT Robbie is back to kick down some doors, and the glass ceiling, as DC supervillain Harley Quinn.

It's been more than three years since we first saw the Aussie actor as the clown princess of crime in Suicide Squad.

Now she's got her own stand-alone adventure with some other tough-as-nails women in tow - and Robbie in the producer's seat - in Birds of Prey.

Aussie film buffs can also finally see the acclaimed South Korean crime drama Parasite on the big screen. After its surprise win at the SAG Awards, the foreign language film has rocketed into contention for best picture at Monday's Oscars.

RELATED: Oscars backtracks after bizarre gaffe

Also out this week is the Aussie family film H is for Happiness and the black-and-white art house thriller The Lighthouse.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Birds of Prey (MA 15+)

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Why you should see it: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was the best thing about Suicide Squad and Warner Bros has rightly given the supervillain her own bright and bonkers film. Read the interview with Rosie Perez.

Parasite (MA 15+)

Ki-taek and his family, all unemployed, take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident.

Why you should see it: Find out why this darkly funny South Korean crime drama has earned so much critical acclaim. There are some twists you definitely won't see coming.

H is for Happiness (PG)

A 12-year-old girl with boundless optimism and a unique view of the world, is inspired by the strange new boy at school and sets out to mend her broken family - whatever it takes.

Why you should see it: This family film embraces its quirks and is bubbling with the optimism of its leading character.

The Lighthouse (MA 15+)

Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity whilst living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

Why you should see it: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattison try their best, but they can't save this heavy art house horror film. Read the review.

Continuing:

Midway (M)

This war drama centres on the heroic feats of the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theatre during WWII.

Why you should see it: While it has some great aerial fight scenes, this battle epic is more board game than game changer. Read the review.

Seberg (M)

Inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal.

Why you should see it: Kristen Stewart - the first American actress ever to win a Cesar (or French Oscar) - outshines her material in Australian director Benedict Andrews' second feature.

The Grudge (MA 15+)

A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.

Why you should see it: This reboot wastes a great cast on a dull script and watered-down scares. Read the review.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (M)

A young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler and attending the wrestling school of The Salt Water Redneck.

Why you should see it: An itinerant crab fisherman and a man with Down syndrome lead us on a meandering journey through the bayous of America's rural deep south in this engaging buddy movie. Read the review.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (PG)

After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his scepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbour.

Why you should see it: Who would have thought a daggy kids show host could teach his audience so much about the human condition? Read the review.

Like A Boss (M)

Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. But when they agree to a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry, it puts their friendship in jeopardy.

Why you should see it: Despite a great cast, this buddy comedy is disappointingly shallow and thinly written. Read the review.

Underwater (M)

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, a crew of six stationed on an underwater research facility realise their only shot at survival lies in walking across the ocean floor to a distant abandoned rig. In addition to the physical challenges of the journey they quickly realise they're being hunted by mythic, monstrous sea predators.

Why you should see it: There is nothing in Underwater that we haven't seen done before. But the action is tense, the atmosphere suitably claustrophobic, and as a star vehicle for Kristen Stewart, the film is remarkably sturdy. Read the review.

Just Mercy (M)

World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.

Why you should see it: Some movies are so powerful, it stirs something within you. When it's based on a true story, then you have no chance of resisting it. Read the review.

Bombshell (M)

A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

Why you should see it: One of Bombshell's strengths is the way it embraces complex allegiances - these are powerful women who aren't accustomed to thinking of themselves as "victims". Read the review.

Bad Boys for Life (MA 15+)

Marcus Burnett is now a police inspector and Mike Lowery is in a midlife crisis. They unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, promises them an important bonus.

Why you should see it: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for one more shoot-em-up adventure on the mean streets of Miami. Even after 17 years, there's still some life in this '90s partnership. Read the review.

Dolittle (PG)

After losing his wife, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure.

Why you should see it: This family adventure film is entertaining enough thanks to a great voice cast, but they're let down by a mess of a script and an underwhelming leading man. Read the interview with stars John Cena and Craig Robinson.

Go! (PG)

When Jack moves to new town, he soon gets involved in the competitive world of go-kart racing. He's got natural talent but must learn to control his recklessness. To do that, he'll need the help of mysterious track owner Patrick (Richard Roxburgh).

Why you should see it: This adrenaline-fuelled underdog story is perfect for teens, with a cool retro aesthetic. Read the interview with director Owen Trevor.

1917 (MA 15+)

Two young British soldiers, during the First World War, are given an impossible mission: deliver a message, deep in enemy territory, that will stop their own men, and Blake's own brother, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Why you should see it: This deeply personal, highly subjective depiction of war is grounded by strong, naturalistic performances. Read the review.

My Spy (PG)

A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to run surveillance on her family.

Why you should see it: Dave Bautista teams up with a precocious nine-year-old girl in this light and breezy reworking of a familiar set-up. Read the review.

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon (G)

When an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home.

Why you should see it: This ET in sheep's clothing is an instant classic. Read the review.

The Gentlemen (MA 15+)

American expat Mickey Pearson has built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. But when word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail attempts to steal his domain out from under him.

Why you should see it: This Cockney crime caper is a cracking return to form for director Guy Ritchie, but it should come with a warning. Read the review.

Little Women (G)

Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Why you should see it: Director Greta Gerwig is the real star of this light-as-a-sponge adaptation of the 19th century classic, which is worthy of its trailblazing heroine. Read the review.

Spies in Disguise (PG)

When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.

Why you should see it: This family film is a bit of featherbrained fun for the summer holidays. Read the interview with directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno.