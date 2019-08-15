What's going on at Bowen's Front Beach?

BEAUTIFUL BOWEN: Minister for Local Government, Minister for Racing and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchcliffe said that he was happy to see the Beautiful Bowen project well underway.

BEAUTIFUL BOWEN: Minister for Local Government, Minister for Racing and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchcliffe said that he was happy to see the Beautiful Bowen project well underway. Jordan Gilliland

CURIOUS eyes may have driven past the Bowen Front Beach this week and wondered why a marquee had been erected next to the Port Denison Sailing Club.

The marquee is part of the Conference and General Meeting of the Northern Alliance of Councils Inc (NAOC) held at the Port Denison Sailing Club on August 15-16.

The annual event is an opportunity for 27 Councils from the northern region to network and work together to influence Federal and State Governments about issues that impact the local area.

The councils in attendance range from as south as Rockhampton, west as Mount Isa and as north as the Torres Strait.

Charters Towers Regional Council Mayor and NAOC president Liz Schmidt said that the importance of the event to the region was highlighted by a visit from the Minister for Local Government, Minister for Racing and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchcliffe.

"An event highlighting the importance of the northern region is more important than ever after the results of the latest election," Ms Schmidt said.

"Having Mr Hinchcliffe here today proves the importance as usually they are an apology at these events.

"The alliance has been together since 1943, though around four years ago we changed to a more modern charter to help us move forward and find more success and substance from these kinds of events.

Mr Hinchcliffe said that it was important to hold events that gave a voice to the north on a local government level.

"It's important to hear these issues, as we want to have North Queensland well represented," he said.

"We have maintained strong ties in the region through the Works for Queensland funding, which has been a successful program.

"Here today I've had councils tell me that the program has allowed them to be able to focus on running their council much more efficiently and be able to provide more to the local community."

Mr Hinchcliffe was also in the region to inspect the first stage of the Beautiful Bowen project, which he called a 'success'.

"We're very excited to see the second stage develop in this project. It will definitely enhance the natural beauty of the town and increase tourism opportunities," he said.