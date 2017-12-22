What's going on at the park?

RENOVATIONS of the Whitsunday Sports Park have been put on hold until after the end of next year's winter sports season.

Reconfiguration of the park was originally due to be completed by March 2018, but now the sports park's revamp won't be finished until October 2018.

Queensland's Labour Government has committed $2.1million dollars towards the project which Chairman of the park Justin Butler said will include a flashy league style club house, scheduled to open in December 2018.

In total the project will cost $6.5 million dollars, despite the delays it is full steam ahead with the less disruptive stages of the development.

"There was a lot of planning and red tape involved with the build and working with the three levels of government provided some challenges,” Mr Butler said.

Time frames for the work were "too tight” and Mr Butler said he didn't want to jeopardise the winter sport season and negatively impact the hundreds of people who rely on the park.

The build will add two new bottom fields to the venue along with new change rooms, clubhouse and lighting.