The new name of the Coral Sea Marina Resort will come into effect on July 1.
The new name of the Coral Sea Marina Resort will come into effect on July 1. RIPTIDE CREATIVE
What's in a name change? Plenty

Gregor Mactaggart
12th Apr 2019 9:14 AM
A NAME change is coming for two Airlie Beach favourites.

Abell Point Marina and Coral Sea Resort will be rebranded as Coral Sea Marina Resort from July 1.

The merger of the two well-established businesses has been described as an opportunity to create a unified brand.

Entrepreneur Paul Darrouzet bought Coral Sea Resort in November 2018 and will realise his vision to creat a premium destination marina resort on the Whitsunday mainland.

Abell Point Marina general manager Kate Purdie said the rebrand was imperative for the future success of the resort.

"The strength in both existing brands has been leveraged, with a strong focus on the romance and adventure of the Coral Sea, as well as maintaining the current Abell Point Marina tagline of Stay, Play, Explore.

"The tagline encapsulates the scope of experience available at the Coral Sea Marina Resort for on-shore and on-water customers.”

Brisbane-based creative agency, Nick Did This, was appointed to work closely with the marina resort team.

Abell Point Marina's marketing & business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said the rebrand was a result of a collective approach.

"We have worked with the team at Nick Did This over the last six years to develop a very strong Abell Point Marina brand, so they were the ideal choice to work with throughout this integration period,” Ms O'Keefe said.

"The creative team at Nick Did This have created a brand identity which will resonate across our varied target markets.”

The renewed logo incorporates a marine symbol which is a visual representation of three distinct elements of the Marina Resort precinct: the coral sea, the parkland and the marine activities.

One continuous line links them all together harmoniously while the distinct colours gives them each a personality of their own.

