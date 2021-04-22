What’s next for Mackay ice trafficking case

Two people linked to an alleged Mackay-based ice trafficking network have had their cases mentioned in the supreme court.

Reece William Luscombe, 30, is accused of being a ringleader in the network, which has ties to the Finks bikie gang.

Mr Luscombe, who faces 19 charges including trafficking, unlawful possession of weapons and supplying dangerous drugs, was arrested last year.

He has been formally charged in Mackay Supreme Court on seven offences, while 12 charges remain in Mackay Magistrates Court jurisdiction.

Mr Luscombe’s case was briefly mentioned in court on Tuesday and was adjourned to May 17.

He is remanded in custody.

Kristen Lee Pulfer, who is the girlfriend of one of the other men also accused of being a key player in the same syndicate, also had her matter briefly mentioned in the supreme court this week.

Ms Pulfer is facing four charges including aggravated drug possession and possessing weapons.

Her case was also adjourned to May 17.

Mr Luscombe and Ms Pulfer were arrested as part of police operation Romeo Suitcase, which targeted an alleged major drug syndicate spanning from the Gold Coast to Cairns over six months.

