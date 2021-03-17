Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Throne Games with Stephen Drill
News

What’s next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

17th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

Buckingham Palace is in damage control, trying to mend fences between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

To help explain what will happen next, UK royal journalist and author Penny Junor sits down with News Corp Australia's Europe Correspondent Stephen Drill to discuss the latest news in a live video chat on Thursday March 17 at 8pm AEDT.

In our 30-minute special, titled Throne Games, they will cover what's next for the royals.

See a sneak peek above and you can follow the live chat above.

Originally published as What's next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

More Stories

editors picks meghan markle prince harry royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Desperate’ Cannonvale mum defrauds disability client

        Premium Content ‘Desperate’ Cannonvale mum defrauds disability client

        Crime She says she took hundreds from her vulnerable victim because her drug addict son was always asking for cash and she ‘got in over her head’.

        International riders rev up for big night of racing in Bowen

        Premium Content International riders rev up for big night of racing in Bowen

        Whats On Adrenaline-pumping sidecars, talented juniors and more will entertain spectators...

        Huge wrap: Cricketers in grand final, golfers shave for cure

        Premium Content Huge wrap: Cricketers in grand final, golfers shave for cure

        Sport Check out the latest news from the bowls, golf, cricket and darts clubs around the...

        Main Roads searching for Bowen, Ayr roadside memorial owner

        Premium Content Main Roads searching for Bowen, Ayr roadside memorial owner

        Community ‘The memorial’s in the construction footprint of new Bruce Highway overtaking lanes...