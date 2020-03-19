What’s (not) on in the Whitsundays

WITH mass event cancellations and football games sans spectators, the COVID-19 crisis has event organisers and attendees around the world concerned.

As the event season ramps up in the Whitsundays, our very own calendar has drastically emptied, with the following events being cancelled or affected by nationwide restrictions.

Cancelled

Bunnings sausage sizzles, Saturday mornings - Cancelled

Parkrun Airlie Beach and Bowen, Saturday mornings - Cancelled

Party Bands in Paradise Cape Gloucester, March 20 - Cancelled

Tour de Cure bike ride - Postponed

Bowen Family Fishing Classic, September 5-6 - Cancelled

Modified events

Publican’s Race Day Bowen Turf Club, April 4 - No patrons to attend, live streaming available.

Wintermoon Festival, May 1 - Capped ticket sales at 500, no more ticket sales will be available and the event will go ahead on a smaller scale.

Whitsunday Cup Bowen Turf Club, May 30 - No patrons to attend, live streaming available.

No official decisions made

Event organisers are reviewing and closely monitoring the situation.

Whitsundays Multicultural Festival, June 6

Whitsunday Running Festival, July 18-19

Great Barrier Reef Festival, July 30 - August 2

Ben Bolt Cup, August 8

Bowen Cup, October 10

Have you had to cancel your upcoming event? Let us know by emailing anna.wall@news.com.au