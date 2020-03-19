Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NQ Life: Wintermoon Festival pics - Barley Shakes.
NQ Life: Wintermoon Festival pics - Barley Shakes.
News

What’s (not) on in the Whitsundays

Anna Wall
19th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH mass event cancellations and football games sans spectators, the COVID-19 crisis has event organisers and attendees around the world concerned.

As the event season ramps up in the Whitsundays, our very own calendar has drastically emptied, with the following events being cancelled or affected by nationwide restrictions.

Cancelled

  • Bunnings sausage sizzles, Saturday mornings - Cancelled
  • Parkrun Airlie Beach and Bowen, Saturday mornings - Cancelled
  • Party Bands in Paradise Cape Gloucester, March 20 - Cancelled
  • Tour de Cure bike ride - Postponed
  • Bowen Family Fishing Classic, September 5-6 - Cancelled

Modified events

  • Publican’s Race Day Bowen Turf Club, April 4 - No patrons to attend, live streaming available.
  • Wintermoon Festival, May 1 - Capped ticket sales at 500, no more ticket sales will be available and the event will go ahead on a smaller scale.
  • Whitsunday Cup Bowen Turf Club, May 30 - No patrons to attend, live streaming available.

No official decisions made

Event organisers are reviewing and closely monitoring the situation.

  • Whitsundays Multicultural Festival, June 6
  • Whitsunday Running Festival, July 18-19
  • Great Barrier Reef Festival, July 30 - August 2
  • Ben Bolt Cup, August 8
  • Bowen Cup, October 10

Have you had to cancel your upcoming event? Let us know by emailing anna.wall@news.com.au

bowen events bowen tourism and business covid-19 event cancellations whitsunday events whitsundays tourism
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        premium_icon ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        News A ‘tiny’ croc spotted in Lake Proserpine has been targeted for removal by the DES, but they have to find it first.

        ‘Worry about what you can control’

        premium_icon ‘Worry about what you can control’

        News Whitsunday mental health professionals shed light on how to help yourself and your...

        'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        premium_icon 'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        News Events across the region are facing uncertain futures, with Bowen’s Family Fishing...

        Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        premium_icon Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        Business Project would dam the Broken River southeast of Collinsville.