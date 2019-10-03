What's on: School holiday fun for the whole family

READY TO RACE: Whitsunday Moto Sport Club will host Fastkarts this weekend for anyone wanted to give go karting a go.

READY TO RACE: Whitsunday Moto Sport Club will host Fastkarts this weekend for anyone wanted to give go karting a go. Shannen McDonald

GO KARTING in the Whitsundays continues to race ahead, and this weekend presents the opportunity for anyone with a need for speed to give the sport a go.

The Whitsunday Moto Sport Club will host Fastkarts hire go karting this Saturday and Sunday at their Gunyarra track for two days of the real race track experience.

Whitsunday Moto Sport Club treasurer Tracey Stroud said the karts were being trucked up from Gladstone and are a chance for anyone wanting to give karting a go, to hit the track.

"This is for families, especially being in the holidays, but also for people wanting to race around on a real racetrack,” Mrs Stroud said.

"We've previously always had a good turnout with the hire karts coming to our track and gives family a different activity to do around town.”

Boasting some strong karting success in the club's junior ranks this year, Mrs Stroud said the weekend karting is an opportunity for children to gage if they would like to take up the sport.

"Absolutely, this is a great way for kids to come and try out go karting and see if it's something they'd to do and same goes with the parents - we find the hire karts help to create a bit of interest in the sport which is great.”

The karting sessions will run from 9am-5pm this weekend, October 5 and 6, at the Moto Sports Club Lascelles Ave race track.

The cost is $25 and closed-in shoes will be required.

Contact the Moto Sports Club for further details.