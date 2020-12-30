WHAT’S ON: Where to farewell 2020 in the Whitsundays

Samantha Hunt from the Sunshine Coast and Claudette Curtis from Brisbane enjoyed the fireworks at the Airlie Beach foreshore last year. Picture: Laura Thomas

There's no denying 2020 has been a year to forget, which is all the more reason to celebrate its tail end on Friday.

The Whitsunday Regional Council will host fireworks across the Whitsundays to bid farewell to 2020.

Here's some other places you can celebrate:

Northerlies

Northerlies will be getting tropical for its New Year's Eve party.

The Tropical Countdown Party will include live music, cocktails and two fireworks displays.

The party kicks off at 5pm and tickets cost $25, which includes a cocktail on arrival and Caribbean lei.

Kids have free entry and tickets can be purchased here.

KC's Bar and Grill

KC's will host a free event for residents wanting to bid farewell in style.

There will be live music by Lloyd Saunders from 8pm with food and drink specials throughout the night.

Partygoers are also encouraged to bring their best fiesta outfits and hats.

The Garden Bar

If you're looking for somewhere to start the night or hoping for an earlier finish this New Year, the Garden Bar will have live music from Ash Smith from 4pm to 7pm.

There will be plenty of cocktails on offer as people watch the last 2020 sunset over Coral Sea Marina.

Magnums

Magnums will hold the annual Magnitude party this New Year.

Bonka and Djrst will take to the DJ stage and Heidi and Scott and The Fox will play on the music stage.

Tickets are available from Magnums on the night.

Paddy's Irish Bar

Paddy's will host an enchanted forest party to see out 2020.

With a fantasy dress theme and music from Dean St Duo, it's sure to be one to remember.

Every entry before midnight goes into the draw to win a trip for two people on Thundercat.

People are encouraged to book a ticket to the event here, which will set you back $15.

Boom

Boom will bid farewell to 2020 with a white themed party.

Doors open at 7pm for VIPs and 8pm for the general public with DJs playing all night, including Sticks, Dirty Treble, Nina Sinclair, DÜRST and Barbz.

Manyia Vale, Nifty, Mark McPherson, Tania Jones and Leonie Ager from Airlie Beach celebrated New Year at the Whitsunday Sailing Club last year. Picture: Laura Thomas

Sorrento's

Sorrento's will host a relaxed welcome to 2021 with live music and views.

Mark Roberts will take the stage from 4pm to 7pm and Kieran McCarthy is set to play from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Bookings are recommended with limited spaces available.

Boaty's

Boaty's is set to host a New Year's Eve party with live music from Jackson Dunn and a DJ set from In2theAM.

Entry is $15 with tickets available by phoning 4948 2000.

The Rocks

The Rocks will host two sittings for its New Year party with food and beverage packages and live music throughout the evening.

The first sitting runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with a grazing table, signature seafood platter and dessert table and will cost adults $150 and $39 for children.

The second setting runs from 8pm until late with the same food package as well as a three-hour beverage package with tickets sitting at $260 for adults and $59 for children.

Tickets are available here.

Sebastiano Dixon, 5, and Diana Dixon watched the fireworks at Airlie Beach foreshore last year. Picture: Laura Thomas

Airlie Beach Hotel

Pink, Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin will soundtrack the Airlie Beach Hotel's farewell to 2020 with the Queens of Rock, Pop and Soul tribute show.

Doors open at 8pm with various tables up for grabs.

Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased here.

20degrees SOUTH (Whitsunday Sailing Club)

Duo Busby Marou will headline the Sailing Club's event with support from Moranbah artist Brooke Schubert.

There will be family fireworks at 8.30pm as well as midnight fireworks and food trucks.

General admission tickets apply to the front lawn area and cost $49 for adults and $25 for children while children under five will be allowed in for free.

Doors open at 6pm with tickets for sale here.

Mama Africa

Mama Africa will host a Jungle themed party with sets from DJ Cue, IN2TH3AM and Sugar Monki Posse.

Doors open at 7pm with $20 entry at the door.

There are no pre-sold tickets available for the event.

Grand View Hotel

Bubbles and live music will be on offer for the Grand View Hotel's New Year party.

There will be free live entertainment from Shandell with food from the bistro up for grabs.

There will be no entry fee and bookings are essential for diners.

Residents can book in by phoning 4786 4022.

Beaches

Beaches will host live music from 7pm to send off 2020.

Aaron Saxon will take the stage at 7pm followed by Left of Centre from 9.30pm to 12.30am.

Entry is $20.

Hotel Metropole

A DJ will perform to partygoers from 8pm at Hotel Metropole's New Year party.

No tickets are required for entry.

Is your business holding a New Year's Eve party? Send us an email at laura.thomas@news.com.au to be added to the list.