What's open in Airlie Beach

AS THE Whitsunday community works hard to return the region to its original state after Cyclone Debbie, businesses have slowly started to open to provide much-needed services.
Here's a list of what's open in Cannonvale and Airlie Beach today:
- Woolworths, Airlie Beach
- Whitsunday Food Service
- Cannonvale BP
- Coles Express, Cannonvale
- Cannonvale Transfer Station
- Day and Night Chemist, Whitsunday Village
- LiveLife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Plaza
- Whitsunday Family Practice, Cannonvale
- Dr2You Whitsundays
- Westpac ATM, Whitsunday Shopping Centre
- Laundromat, Cannonvale (near Coles)
- Master Butchers
-
Transfer Stations and Landfills around the region are open except for Kelsey Creek Landfill which has been closed temporarily for safety reasons.
CLICK HERE AND FOLLOW TOPIC TO RECEIVE THE LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE'S AFTERMATH
Proserpine had normal waste collection last Monday and Airlie Beach and Cannonvale had some collections which will return to normal next week.
Armed services are currently assisting Council staff to collect green waste only from the kerbside and there is expected to be another collection soon.
The community is asked not to leave general waste or damaged building materials out to be collected.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.