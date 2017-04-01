What's open in Airlie Beach

AS THE Whitsunday community works hard to return the region to its original state after Cyclone Debbie, businesses have slowly started to open to provide much-needed services.

Here's a list of what's open in Cannonvale and Airlie Beach today:

Woolworths, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Food Service

Cannonvale BP

Coles Express, Cannonvale

Cannonvale Transfer Station

Day and Night Chemist, Whitsunday Village

LiveLife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Plaza

Whitsunday Family Practice, Cannonvale

Dr2You Whitsundays

Westpac ATM, Whitsunday Shopping Centre

Laundromat, Cannonvale (near Coles)

Master Butchers



Transfer Stations and Landfills around the region are open except for Kelsey Creek Landfill which has been closed temporarily for safety reasons.

Proserpine had normal waste collection last Monday and Airlie Beach and Cannonvale had some collections which will return to normal next week.

Armed services are currently assisting Council staff to collect green waste only from the kerbside and there is expected to be another collection soon.

The community is asked not to leave general waste or damaged building materials out to be collected.